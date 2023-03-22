WATCH: Black Bear Scratches a Mighty Itch in Priceless New Video

Black bears are abundant around Asheville, North Carolina, and one local resident captured this perfect black bear moment in her own front yard.

This Appalachian black bear is doing his best Baloo impression. Thanks to Disney’s classic Jungle Book, we all know bears love to scratch an itch with the help of a nearby tree. Baloo’s famous scene is based on a very real behavior, too, as this bruin reminds us.

Asheville resident Debra Howell says she was cooking dinner when she noticed the itch-bound bear. “Luckily,” she had her camera close by and managed to record the endearing incident:

This energetic bruin may not just be scratching an itch, however. Fascinatingly, biologists have discovered a slew of reasons why bears rub their backs on trees.

Why Do Black Bears Scratch Their Backs On Trees?

Scratching an itch is an obvious first answer, as we mammals are prone to the frustrating sensation. But bears also scent-mark trees to communicate with one another, including black bears.

Bears will also rub up against trees to remove excess hair from their coats. This is especially common in areas where thick winter coats need to be shed for oncoming spring – which lines up perfectly with this North Carolina bear.

But this behavior is also a convenient remedy for another pest of nature: ticks. In a study published this past February, bear biologist Agnieszka Sergiel of Polish Academy of Sciences notes that bears are putting the resins and saps of trees to good use.

Resin and sap are sticky, and cling to skin and fur. They’re also water-repelling and make it a whole lot harder for ticks to latch on to a bear’s back. Black bears and other species are adept at many things, but reaching their back isn’t one of them. So this method proves the perfect remedy for those hard-to-reach places.

Ticks Actually “Hate” Beech Tree Resin

Sergiel took the research a step further, seeing if the resin of certain trees actively repels ticks. Black and brown bears are attracted to certain species. Conifers and beech trees, specifically, tend to lure in bears. So Sergiel and her team put beech resin to the test.

“It was really obvious they hated the beech tar,” Agnes Blaise, biologist at the University of Strasbourg and another author of the study, proclaimed. “Some were really speedy, running around and hiding under the water.”

That water was included inside a tube containing dozens of ticks, a specific bear-prone species, Dermacentor reticulatus. On one side of the tube, the pests had a safe haven of clean water. On the other, the tube was packed full of beech resin. And the blood-suckers fled like their lives depended on it.