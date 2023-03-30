WATCH: Black Bear Spooked by Driveway Trash Can

Smelling a potential meal, this black bear walks straight up to a typical suburban trash can only to have it spook him off.

South Carolina resident Jennifer Elrod sent the video to WYFF News 4 after her Ring security camera caught the bear in the act. In the cover of night, he slowly approaches the green receptacle, giving it a good sniff. But as soon as the bruin places his front paws on the large bin, it rocks on the concrete driveway with a large thud. And this non-habituated bear is having none of that.

Elrod’s footage, which you can view here, is a good example of a black bear before habituation. A bear accustomed to trash cans would’ve readily knocked this non-secure bin over and began feasting. This curious wild animal doesn’t know what he’s dealing with, however. And as black bears are typically shy and reclusive, he’s not taking any chances with this big, loud green thing.

What’s a ‘Habituated’ Black Bear?

Habituation happens when a bear becomes accustomed to human resources and/or humans themselves. Typically, this involves their ever-present search for food. Unsecured trash cans, bird feeders, and outdoor pet food are prime targets for black bears in bear country.

Speaking to WVLT last year, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matt Cameron highlighted the dangers of habituation.

“At some point, many food-conditioned bears become aggressive and cause harm to humans,” he said.

Habituated bears are often euthanized, as they present such a danger to people. This creates a danger for the bears themselves, one that is often fatal for the black bears and not humans. In kind, being BearWise in bear country saves not only your trash cans and other property from damage, but primarily saves the lives of bears.

Let’s Be BearWise

Up in North Carolina, Lees-McRae College of Banner Elk recently became the only BearWise-certified campus in the U.S. Thanks to their fantastic work with the nationally-recognized program, the campus is actively preventing human-bear conflicts and habituation.

As local ABC 13 News reported at the time, Lees-McRae College officials manage their bear attractants by:

Rearranging trash receptacles to minimize access for bears

Phasing in bear-resistant trash receptacles around campus

Purchasing trash compactors to minimize garbage in dumpsters

Replacing dumpster lids with a sturdier metal option to keep bears out

In kind, it’s definitely time for South Carolina resident Jennifer Elrod to get some bear-proof trash cans. That, or ensure trash bins aren’t left outside where bears can access them.

Whether living, schooling, or visiting bear country, being BearWise is a must in bear country. To become BearWise yourself, be sure to see our National Parks Journal: How to Be BearWise with Great Smoky Mountains’ Lead Wildlife Biologist next.