black-racer-snake-vomits-out-smaller-garter-snake-in-stomach-churning-viral-video

Nearly every day, we come across clips of wildlife that amaze us. This one is no different. However, it might make you queasy. In a recent video from the Instagram account, ‘Nature Is Metal,’ we see a black racer snake having a medical emergency.

The clip, which will make your stomach will churn, shows the slithering animal wrapped around a chain-link fence as it throws up its last meal. In addition, the racer snake seems to be a type of cannibal as it throws up a green garter snake. Check out the gnarly clip below.

According to wildlife experts, when the creatures are stressed, they typically go into flight mode. As a result, they will often try to run away as a defense mechanism. However, this isn’t easy to do when you’re in the middle of digesting your food. To compensate for this, snakes undergo regurgitation, emptying their stomachs to slither away faster.

However, depending on the size of the snack, it could take weeks for the reptile to digest it fully. During the digestion process, they use up a lot of energy, meaning while their stomach works to break down their meal, they are much more vulnerable.

If a snake feels threatened, it will extract its food so it can head for the hills. However, you can see the creature had just finished its tasty meal for this particular snake.

How snakes prepare for winter months

As we enter the colder months, many of us spend most of our time indoors. However, what about snakes? As it turns out, they are similar to us.

Snakes who live in temperate regions are cold-blooded, meaning that the temperature of their blood changes as the temperature outside changes. As a result, they’re particularly vulnerable during the winter.

If the temperature in its environment drops, its blood and body temperatures will also plummet. As a result, they may die from exposure if it’s too cold. To protect themselves, snakes may go into “brumation,” a type of deep sleep.

According to state herpetologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources J.D. Kleopfer, their body temperature drops during this time, and their heart and respiratory rates slow.

Although it’s similar to hibernation, brumation differs as it involves an animal no longer eating going into winter. Kleopfer said this because the reptile cannot metabolize food during brumation.

While bears attempt to pack on the pounds before hibernating for the winter, snakes do the opposite.

While some species of snakes brumate for the entire season, others, like garter snakes and cottonmouths, are better suited to handle the cold and might go out to bask in the sun on warmer days.