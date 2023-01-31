Blogger Cooks and Eats Great White Shark, Gets Slapped with Major Fine

A Chinese food blogger is facing nearly $20,000 in fines after posting a video of herself buying, preparing, and eating a great white shark, an animal protected under Chinese law.

The blogger, known online as Tizi, posted the video on Douyin, a Chinese social media site, last year. The macabre meal immediately caused a surge of backlash from social media users, with the video rapidly spreading from Douyin to more widespread platforms.

In the video, Tizi purchases the great white shark before lying down on the ground next to the dead animal, indicating its approximately 6-foot length. She then cooked it in two different ways – grilling it over an open fire and sautéing it in a wok.

With the meat fully cooked, she picks up a portion cooked over the flame and rips chunks of the pink and grey flesh with her teeth. “Don’t be fooled by its scary appearance. Its meat is very tender,” Tizi says in the gruesome video.

As the controversy spread, the question of legality began to circulate, sparking an investigation from Chinese law enforcement. Using tissue samples, investigators soon identified the shark as a great white. This placed the blogger in violation of China’s Wild Animal Protection Law prohibiting the commercial trade of certain wildlife species.

After a lengthy investigation, Tizi received major fines on Saturday, according to officials in Nanchong. The controversial fin-fluencer, whom officials identified as Jin, was ordered to pay 125,000 yuan, or around 18,500 American dollars, for illegally purchasing and eating a wild animal.

Fisherman and Merchant Arrested in Connection With Great White Shark Controversy

When questioned by law enforcement, Jin initially claimed that she bought the great white shark at a Nanchong shop. Through the investigation, however, officials determined that she actually purchased it for 7,700 yuan ($1,141) on Taobao, an Alibaba-owned shopping site.

In addition to fining Jin (aka Tizi), authorities arrested both the fisherman and the merchant for their involvement in the catching and selling of the great white shark.

Since posting the disturbing video back in July 2022, Tizi has continued to receive an immense amount of criticism from social media users across the internet. “Truly horrific to the extreme,” one user wrote. “These uncultured attention-mongers will stoop very low to attract eyeballs!” added another.

“It is flabbergasting that an internet celebrity can eat a protected animal in front of millions in broad daylight!” raged a third. “The next five years she won’t have to cook anymore,” another joked.

The great white shark was once a popular delicacy among Chinese foodies. However, shark has rapidly disappeared from menus across the country.

According to a 2014 report, the consumption of shark fin, a traditional dish at celebratory meals, has dropped by more than 80 percent over the years. Those surveyed claimed they stopped eating shark altogether in the past ten years.