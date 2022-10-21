‘Blonde’ Wolf Captured on Trail Cam in Extremely Rare Video: WATCH

Wild trail-cam footage captured a very rare sight recently as a uniquely blonde wolf saunters past. The clip, which was shared on the social media site by the Voyageurs Wolf Project shares the moment the lightly hued animal comes into view, investigating a stone stuck in the ground as it explores the wilderness.

“The first “blonde” animal we have captured on camera here!” notes the October 21 Twitter post.

The first “blonde” wolf we have captured on camera here! Certainly a very rare coat color for wolves in this area as we have thousands of videos of wolves and none quite like this one! And by blonde we mean the light, creamy colored fur around the wolf's neck and shoulders! pic.twitter.com/UslglWDpip — Voyageurs Wolf Project (@VoyaWolfProject) October 21, 2022

The tweet goes on to note that the wild footage is depicting the unique animal with a rare coat color for the area. Thousands of these animals reside in this outdoor area. However, many of these forest creatures do not have coats as light as the coat this wolf is sporting.

“Certainly a very rare coat color for wolves in this area,” the tweet continues.

“[As] we have thousands of videos of wolves and none quite like this one!” a recent tweet says. “And by blonde, we mean the light,” the message adds. “creamy colored fur around the wolf’s neck and shoulders!”

The Blonde Wolf Is Super Unique…But Maya Is Probably The Most Unique In The World

Recently, one very special wolf celebrated its 100-day birthday. What makes this particular animal so special? Well, it’s actually the fact that she isn’t one of a kind that makes her special! This wolf, who has been named Maya is the first successful arctic wolf clone. And, the experts note, she is doing very well!

Maya made her debut earlier this fall at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province of China. The cloned animal made this special appearance with her surrogate mother, a beagle. Engineers at the bioengineers at Beijing’s Sinogene Biotechnology cloned Maya last summer. Just a few months before her September debut.

Experts worked to clone Maya for two years prior to her July birth. The scientists focused on this project in an effort to “save the endangered animal, we started the research cooperation with Harbin Polarland on cloning the Arctic wolf in 2020,” notes Sinogene general manager Mi Jidong.

“After two years of painstaking efforts, the Arctic wolf was cloned successfully,” Mi Jidong continues. “It is the first case of its kind in the world.”

Maya was bread from cloned DNA taken from a wolf by the same name. Scientists created 137 embryos from Maya’s genetic material as well as eggs from female dogs. Scientists implanted 85 of these embryos into 7 beagles, leading to Maya’s July 19 birth.