Bobcat Goes Hardcore Parkour Mode to Snatch Bird in Viral Ring Cam Footage Video

Of all the wild animals in the world, bobcats are among the most tempting to pet. Baby bobcats are objectively adorable, the exact size and shape of a kitten, and the adults simply look like large tabby house cats. As irresistible as the urge may be to reach out and touch one, however, doing so is highly inadvisable.

Though they resemble house cats, bobcats are fierce predators, capable of leaping 12 feet in pursuit of their prey. Their typical diet consists of small animals such as rodents, birds, and fish, but they have been known to take down much larger prey when necessary. If the supply of small animals runs dry, they can and will hunt larger animals, such as deer, which they kill and return to for several meals thereafter.

Ranging from around 26 to 41 inches in length, bobcats are around twice the size of a typical house cat and slightly faster, reaching speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.

Once a bobcat has a meal in its sights, it will do just about anything to hunt it down. Take the bobcat below, for instance, which a Ring camera caught leaping all the way to the ceiling of a front porch, throwing itself into a nearby bush, and nearly flipping upside down mid-air in pursuit of a bird.

Unfortunately for the bird, the bobcat’s hunt was successful. In its panic, the bird was unable to find its way out of the covered porch area and was pinned against a pillar by the predator. The bird firmly clenched between his jaws, the bobcat calmly walks down the driveway to enjoy his dinner.

Rhode Island Dog Killed by Bobcat

Despite the fact that a bobcat could certainly do some serious damage if he or she wanted to, the miniature hunters do not attack humans. In fact, bobcat attacks on humans are virtually unheard of.

They will, however, attack pets. Because of this, it’s important to keep a close eye on your dogs when outside, especially at night. Bobcats have been found in every contiguous state in the country except Delaware. So no matter where you live, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Just this week, a bobcat attacked a family dog in Rhode Island. Late Wednesday night, the cat wandered into their backyard, where the dog was relaxing. Unfortunately, the dog did not survive the encounter.

“We regret the situation that happened,” said Dr. David Kalb, supervising wildlife biologist with the Department of Environmental Management. “It’s certainly unfortunate. We just want to encourage people to enjoy wildlife and understand that they have a niche in the ecosystem. And we want to make sure that they’re safe.”