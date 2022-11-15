Bobcats Go Full Predator-Mode to Take Down Rabbits in Colorado Neighborhood: VIDEO

If you’ve ever needed further reason to keep your small pets supervised while living in wild animal territory, here you go. A pair of huge bobcats were recently spotted in a Colorado Springs neighborhood going full predator mode on a couple of unsuspecting rabbits. The below Twitter thread sees the stealthy cats scaling fencing, slinking through trees, and launching a full ambush to take down their prey.

Predators waiting patiently for breakfast in Colorado Springs 👀



But just LOOK at that tail. If not friend, why friend-shaped??? pic.twitter.com/BwXevkItk3 — Outsider (@outsider) November 15, 2022

According to Out There Colorado, Colorado bobcats are relatively smaller than bobcats in other states, weighing a maximum of about 40 pounds. However, despite their small stature, these creatures are talented, and incredibly elusive, hunters. As such, it’s extremely important for pet owners to do everything in their power to keep their furry friends safe.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife used the above video of a pair of bobcats hunting unsuspecting rabbits to warn locals about just how dangerous these hunters can be. They wrote in their tweet, “Look closely. See the predators waiting for breakfast to wander by? In this case, they were hunting rabbits in a #ColoradoSprings neighborhood. But these bobcats would gladly take your pet dog or cat as a tasty substitute.”

The CPW further warned that while fencing can be effective for keeping some predators out of homeowners’ backyards, it’s relatively defenseless against mountain lions, bobcats, and coyotes.

The aforementioned news outlet offered further tips on how Colorado pet owners can keep their cats and dogs safe from hunting bobcats. Some important tactics include keeping your yard free of “hiding spots” where animals like bobcats can lurk, getting rid of attractants like trash and old food, using motion-activated lighting as a deterrent, and keeping pets on a leash. The outlet insists it’s important to keep all pets, even large dogs, vaccinated in case of attacks from diseased predators.

Bobcat Snatches Rhode Island Family’s Dog From Backyard

Unfortunately, some pet owners learn the hard way how truly dangerous a hungry bobcat can be. Last month, a Rhode Island family lost their dog to a hunting bobcat after letting the canine into their backyard. Previous reports claim that the same bobcat had been seen in the area before.

Speaking about the incident itself, Carolyne Lacombe, Coventry Animal Control Supervisor, said, “Unfortunately, I believe the family saw the incident.”

In the aftermath of the attack, Dr. David Kalb, supervising biologist with the Department of Environmental Management, spoke about RI’s bobcat population and how humans can properly coexist with them.

“We regret the situation that happened,” he said at the time, “It’s certainly unfortunate.”

Still, he emphasized, “We just want to encourage people to enjoy wildlife. Understand that [bobcats] have a niche in the ecosystem and we want to make sure that they’re safe.”

Kalb emphasized for RI residents that feeding wild animals is one of the most likely attractants for major predators like bobcats. October’s incident and the recent Colorado bobcat sightings signify just how important it is not to feed wild animals as a whole.