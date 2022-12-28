Bonehead Tourists Watch From Feet Away as Family of Bears Cross Road: VIDEO

Getting an awesome pic of wild animals while at any of our famous and breathtakingly scenic national parks is a definite must when on vacation at any of them. However, the candid pics are never as important as staying safe. And a big part of this is making sure to stay a minimum of 100 yards away from wildlife. Even if the animals – such as a wandering bear – are calmly approaching you.

A recent Instagram post on the Tourons of Yellowstone page highlights this point. The shocking clip follows a family of bears getting up close and personal with tourists. All as they are crossing a busy road at Yellowstone National Park. Sure, the mama and her cub were approaching the tourists in this video clip taken in June 2021. However, that does not mean that the visitors at the park need to stay within the path of the bear family.

“This is from June 2021,” the Tourons of Yellowstone says in the Instagram post. And, the comment notes, this mama bear “bluff charged a tourist” just a week before shooting the shocking wild animal clip.

“100 yards people!!!” the Insta post says. And, the message notes, it’s very important that the tourists stay in their vehicles when wild animals such as these bears begin to approach.

A Line Of Tourists Gets Way Too Close As A Family Of Bears Crosses The Road At Yellowstone National Park

In the video, we see that there are many cars parked along this busy road in the popular national park area. Some of the tourists are still in their vehicles. Others, however, are hanging outside of vehicles. Checking out the unique sights as a mama bear and her cubs scamper across the road.

As the video plays on, we see that it is very likely some of these Yellowstone National Park tourists had no idea just how up close and personal the bears were going to get. But the bears seem to not be bothered by the people as they crossed the road. One tourist who was walking outside of their vehicle calmly but quickly makes it back to their vehicle. Which is parked on the side. Opening the door and entering the car for safety as swiftly as possible.

Others, however, a way too trusting of these wild animals. These tourists stay on the road, watching the bears and snapping pics as they cross. Sure, there was no confrontation here but that does not mean it wouldn’t – or couldn’t – have happened in an instant. And, the bears do seem a little skitterish as they move across the roadway. The cubs look a little frantic as they follow their mama bear.