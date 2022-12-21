Bowhunter Takes Down Two Rattlesnakes With One Arrow in Wildly Impressive Video

While snakes are known to be a natural form of pest control, you never want to see one while out in the woods. Although they have good qualities for the environment, they’re considered a nuisance, especially in a state such as Texas. There, hunters are inundated with the slithering reptile. So when one hunter crossed paths with two rattlesnakes, he remembered the old saying, “The only thing better than a dead snake is two dead snakes.” As most people know, rattlesnakes aren’t your benign garden snake. Instead, their venom can be deadly for victims, often resulting in an inevitable hospital visit.

So, if you’re traversing over your land and you happen to come across a rattler, you could take a tip from the man in this video. In the clip, he takes down two rattlesnakes with one arrow.

At the time, the Red Arrow team was hunting in the Lone State state when they saw two rattlers in their path. One hunter, Kip, draws his arrow, sets the pin, and lets it go. However, he misses the first shot, and the snakes freeze in their tracks.

He tries again, this time knocking out both reptiles. It’s an impressive feat considering hitting one snake with an arrow is hard enough. However, according to Kip, at first, the snakes “were not dead” but “not happy.” After a few moments, they keel over and die.

Of course, after the video was uploaded, people scorned the man for his action.

Arizona residents shocked after discovering rattlesnake lurking in their backyard

Meanwhile, a couple states away in Arizona, a homeowner was stunned after they recently found of the state’s biggest rattlesnakes in their backyard.

According to reports, the homeowner saw the 4-foot-long Western diamondback “cruising their backyard.” They then sought the help of a local snake catcher, Justin Bagby. When he got to the home, the snake was lying out in the grass.

“He was very calm. This animal likely came in through the large gap under their gate. He made it to their patio and just hung out there. This animal was very relaxed and wasn’t too alarmed by my presence, even during its capture. He was relocated to an undeveloped area of desert north of the housing development,” Bagby said.

According to Bryan Hughes, the owner of Rattlesnake Solutions, the four-foot-long rattlesnake was much longer than the average size for rattlesnakes in the state.

“This size, which we’d estimate at somewhere around 4.5′, is not especially rare, but larger than the average rattlesnake in Arizona and among the biggest we’ve captured this year of over 1,000 rattlesnakes. If I were to relate it to human sizes, this snake would be about 6’6,” Hughes added.

Currently, 13 species of rattlesnake, call Arizona home. The most common species in the state are the diamondback, Mojave, sidewinder, and black-tailed.