Boy Catches First Ever Fish While Ice Fishing, and His Face is Priceless: VIDEO

In this adorable video posted to Twitter, YouTube storm chaser Aaron Jayjack shared the moment his son caught his first fish while ice fishing on Friday.

The video starts as the boy holds the rod, his laughter audible. “Reel, reel!” his dad tells him. “I’ll help he says,” as he pulls up the fishing line. Then, out of the hole emerges a little perch caught on the hook.

“Look here, J.J., you caught him!” his father says. “Did I?” the boy asks as he looks down at the fish. They celebrate as the boy congratulates his son, giving him a high-five.

The boy, donned in winter gear from head to toe, is all smiles as he looks back and forth from his dad to the fish. He giggles multiple times and squeals with joy. You can watch the insanely cute video of the special father-son moment below.

My boy caught his first fish yesterday. Very proud. pic.twitter.com/zWob9T05mm — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) November 25, 2022

“WOW!!! This is amazing!” one person wrote back.

“Love this,” another user replied. “He will be hooked for life now! Nice perch!”

We’re sure the young boy will cherish the memory forever, as it isn’t hard for most anglers to recall their first encounters fishing. Hopefully, this boy gets to have plenty more ice-fishing trips with his father soon.

Ice Fishing Methods Have Majorly Changed in Last 20 Years

Ice fishing methods have undergone a dramatic transformation in the last few decades. Mobility has become the most important asset for an ice angler. Whereas fishermen used to drill a solitary hole, advancements in technology have changed the game. Now, with light gear, battery-operated sonar units, and fast-powered augers, an angler can conceivably drill and check hundreds of holes in one outing.

When the fish stop biting at one hole, anglers can move to the next one. They can use sonar to check for activity, and if there are no fish, they can keep moving until fish are found. Since fish move around in schools and don’t stay in one location longer than ten minutes, this “fish where the fish are” normally works well. It increases the catch rate of any fishermen. It’s similar to “trolling” during the summer months.

Anglers must be careful to avoid “bad ice” and locate “good ice” while fishing. “Good ice” is ice that has frozen without the interruption of large temperature fluctuations, rain, or snow. This ice is also clear and free of large lumps and cracks. Additionally, the safest ice sits upon a lake without moving water. Thinner ice in areas with swift surface currents is a significant hazard.

The recommended thickness of ice to support an average person is 4 inches (10 cm). If using sleds and snowmobiles, then you need 5-6 inches (13-15 cm). However, if you wanted to drive a light car or a large ATV across the ice, you’d need at least 7-12 inches (18–30 cm).