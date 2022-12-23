Two young boys caught a rare moment on camera while fishing a few summers ago when they spotted a muskie devouring a massive muskrat. The clip went viral that year, and it is still so popular that it’s having a second round of fame right now.

The boys, Tyler, 10, and Brad, 13, found the fish feasting under their grandma’s dock in Minnesota in 2017. At the time, the muskrat was still putting up a fight, and the muskie only had it by its leg.

The boys didn’t record long enough to see which creature won the battle, but as all anglers know, it’s hard to break out of a muskie’s toothy grip. And the water-dwelling rodent can only hold its breath for up to 17 minutes, so the odds were not in its favor.

“Basically, this giant freaking huge, I don’t even know what this is, a muskie or something. It’s eating a muskrat,” one of the boys says in the clip while his awe-struck brother repeatedly yells “it’s huge!” in the background.

Muskies are aggressive fish with long, dinosaur-like mouths that are filled with 500 to 700 sharp teeth. They’re swimming monsters to all things living in or near lakes, and they’ll eat anything they can bite.

When they’re fully grown, it’s not uncommon for muskies to eat muskrats. They’ll also snack on mice, rats, frogs, ducks, and other fish—even other muskies.

Some muskies can grow to 70 pounds. When they reach that large, they will eat giant bass and pike and any mammals that will fit in their mouth.

Teenager Reels in Massive Muskie During his First Fishing Trip

One teenager found out how big muskies, also known as muskellunge, can get when he went fishing for the first time last month.

Ryan Hurley, 16, headed out on Lake Mille Lacs, also in Minnesota, and reeled in a 54.75-inch muskie. He caught the monster with the help of fishing guide Ben Knutson. But even with the help, it’s rare to find that species during the cold months, especially one that size.

“Throughout the years it’s gotten so the number of muskies per acre at the lake is not what it used to be,” Knutson told Field and Stream. “So catching a fish, any size fish, is tough in November.”

The fish put up an epic fight, but the two managed to pull it in with the help of Hurley’s father and brother.

“This was his first time setting into a fish like that,” Knutson continued. “I grabbed the net, and I put the rod up over my back, standing in front of him, so the rod tip would stay high and we could keep the fish up on top of the water where I could get the net on it right away.”

It took about 15 seconds for the fishermen to net the muskie, and at that point, the fight was over.

“Ryan was in shock,” he added. “And I was like, ‘Dude, this is the fish. This is the one. This is a fish of many lifetimes. Guys spend their whole lives trying to catch a fish this size, and you did it in one day.’”