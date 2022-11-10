Buck With Huge Rack of Antlers Manages To Crawl Underneath Gate: WATCH

In this hilarious video posted to Instagram, a buck with huge antlers manages to crawl under a gate against the odds. The mule deer shows his athletic ability and limbos his way below the bar.

The video starts as the buck crouches down, inspecting the gate. Realizing he can pass through it, he swiftly begins his entrance. He tucks one side of his rack under the bar and then moves his head under, followed by the rest of his antlers. The buck then scoots the rest of his body forward, eventually making it through without a scratch.

As many in the comment section noted, it definitely appeared as though the buck had been through the routine before.

“What the? Did I just witness. Never expected that at all, incredible capture,” one page devoted to mule deers wrote in the comments.

Another person weighed in on the buck’s evident experience with the gate. “Now, this guy’s been around for a while and gates pose no obstacle anymore. What a great video!!!!”

These Two Ohio Bucks With Legs, Antlers Intertwined Have Hunters Sounding Off

Renowned outdoorsman Steven Rinella posted a crazy picture of two dead bucks who have their antlers—and their legs—entwined with each other.

The post doesn’t offer much explanation as to how these two bucks ended up in this exact predicament, but we can safely assume they were sparring and got too intertwined. We can assume they then died after not being able to free themselves.

“Found this week by a podcast listener in Ohio,” Steven Rinella wrote in his post’s caption. The photo can be viewed here.

The insane predicament prompted many reactions from social media users.

“Most normal deer in Ohio,” one user joked.

Another user commented on how the rutting season can be deadly for some bucks. “What a way to go. Slow dying next to the guy you were trying to beat up for a piece of tail,” another user commented.

Rinella is the host of MeatEater, a weekly half-hour hunting show.

Prior to MeatEater, Rinella hosted The Wild Within, an 8-episode series on the Travel Channel.