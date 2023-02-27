Budweiser Wagon Crashes At San Antonio Rodeo: WATCH The Scary Moment A Clydesdale Goes Down

The famed Budweiser Clydesdales recently made big headlines at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Not in a good way though. While typically revered for their majestic poise, grace, and power, the horses had an unusually clumsy moment caught on camera. The team of 8 horses stampeded out into the rodeo area in front of the sold-out crowd, only to become tangled up in their harnesses. One of the horses even tumbled to the ground during the chaos. USA Today shared more details about the whole ordeal following the mishap.

It all started when the horses at the front of the lineup turned right toward the fencing on the side of the arena. Realizing they couldn’t go that direction, they doubled back towards the wagon and knocked into the rest of the hitched-up horses.

One of the horses in the middle of the group then became so disheveled in the scrum that it went down in a heap into the dirt. The crowd could be heard gasping as the scary situation unfurled in front of their eyes. The video was posted online back on February 18th and has since racked up more than 4.4 million views since then.

Rodeo Crew Helps Horse Out Of Scary Situation

The announcer for the event can be heard trying to calm the crowd down over the loudspeaker. At the time, a crew of rodeo workers rushes to help the fallen horse. “Here comes the crew, here comes the team to get them untangled. Anytime you are in the rodeo business, the livestock business, when you are working with animals you never know what can happen… Everybody think positive,” he can be heard saying.

The whole situation took a painstakingly long time to finally settle down. Over the course of roughly 8 or 9 minutes, the crew of helpers unhitched all of the horses surrounding the one that had collapsed. Meanwhile, the horse on the ground was being soothed and calmed by other crew members. Eventually, though, enough space was cleared for the horse to get back on its feet. As it rose up off the ground, the crowd erupted with cheers. The horse was then immediately led out of the arena followed by the Budweiser wagon and other horses.

The viral video was recorded by Carrie Olguin. She’s a San Antonio resident who has a YouTube channel devoted to horses. She can also be heard narrating the string of events in the video. “you can hear me say, “Oh, that is not supposed to happen. I was so entranced by the events below that I did not utter another word. Neither did my husband, sitting beside me,” Olguin said. “I was stunned because this is such a rare event. The team did a masterful job managing the situation. They should be praised for their actions.”

None Of The Clydesdales Were Injured

The most important part of the story is that none of the Budweiser horses were injured during the fray. Anheuser-Busch even provided an official statement to USA Today, which read: “At this past weekend’s appearance at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, one of our horses fell. The horse has been carefully examined by our equine veterinarians and is doing fine. We have resumed our schedule as planned.”

A History Of The Budweiser Clydesdales

Budweiser first introduced its legendary herd of Clydesdales in April of 1993. Their first event was a parade in St. Louis celebrating the repeal of prohibition. The horses have starred in numerous marketing campaigns and Super Bowl commercials since then. There are three different 8-horse hitches of Clydesdales that go on tour across the U.S. and make hundreds of public appearances annually. Thankfully, most of those events go much more smoothly than the one at the San Antonio rodeo though.