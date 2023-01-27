Buffalo Out Muscles Crocodile To Survive Intense Attack

Well, this just might be the most intense game of tug-of-war ever caught on camera. This buffalo and crocodile were recently struggling for life and death. It took place on the Sabi Sabi Reserve in the Greater Kruger area of South Africa. The powerful bovine ultimately outmuscles the killer reptile and escapes with its life. Not sure the big buff is going to ever be able to smell anything again though. The croc’s teeth sunk into its nose as it pulls away with the full strength of its weight.

Eventually, the buffalo pulls the crocodile out of the water where it is finally able to pull away from its jaws. The rest of the herd stays with the buffalo throughout the duration of the fight, and it looks like the threat of catching a horn from a nearby buffalo may have caused the crocodile to relinquish its grip.

The Buffalo, Crocodile Video Has Already Gone Massively Viral Online

The video was first shared by Latest Sightings. It’s one of the best digital media sources for wildlife content from Africa. Their YouTube channel has more than 3 million subscribers. The absolutely wild footage of the buffalo dragging the crocodile onto shore has almost 8 million views in just 9 days. It has also gone heavily viral on social media. It was first recorded by Dr. Marc DeBerardini.

“As the buffaloes began drinking, the eruption took place at the front of the herd. A crocodile had latched onto the snout of an adult female that was drinking. I sat there in disbelief and amazement. The buffalo let out a deep bellow that echoed through the surrounding bush. The rest of the herd watched in shock. The battle continued with the buffalo trying to free itself and the crocodile holding on with all its bodily fibers. In the end, the buffalo broke loose, and the crocodile retreated back to the safety of the water. Buffalo – 1, crocodile – 0,

According to the Hindustan Times, quite a few internet users also chimed in with their own commentary on the intense showdown.

“The fact that the croc still clinging on to the buffalo in spite of such a poor grip demonstrates its enormous bite strength,” wrote a YouTube user. “I can only imagine all the stuff that doesn’t get recorded out there!!! Nature must be one hell of a show!!” shared another. “Just look at how strong the Buffalo is,” commented a third. “Wow. That was incredible,” posted a fourth.

