california-police-arrest-horseback-rider-for-alleged-dui

A horseback rider galloping in traffic in southern California refused to pull over for police after suspected intoxication and was arrested. This was after a brief pursuit, Fox News Reports. The Whittier Police Department recently took to their Instagram page to post about the odd incident.

“At the conclusion, a suspect was taken into custody and the horse was brought to our station, where it received lots of love from our team,” the post reads. The rider has not been identified yet. They are anticipated to be charged with driving under the influence, according to KTLA.

As stated in the California Vehicle Code, people riding animals on state roadways have the same duties as drivers of vehicles. This means that the legal blood alcohol limit for horseback riders would be 0.08%, just as it is for drivers. It is unknown if the horse belongs to the rider and what will happen to it later.

Horseback riding on roads was common in the past and still is today in many places around the globe. It comes with a lot of regulatory, policy, management, and technical challenges. Horses were the main source of transportation until cars took over in the early 1900s. If you look back now, it’s strange to think that at one point in time, horses pulling buggies or people riding them was a common sight on roads.

Horseback riding on the road in the United States

Since the beginning of time, man has had to find ways to get from Point A to Point B. The horse and buggy was once the primary mode of transportation until advancements in technology made cars more prevalent. Even now, there are certain pockets of society that still utilize horses as their main form of getting around. For example, members of Amish communities in Pennsylvania and Ohio often use horses instead of cars.

The equestrian life-style a way of life for some. However, many use roadways to leisurely ride horses as well. Although vehicles are more prevalent than horse-drawn carriages or someone atop a horse, all three are allowed on roadways.

If you’re ever out on the road and see a horse, remember that they have just as much of a right to be there as cyclists and runners do. Although, similar to other roadway users, there are certain rules they must follow. Equestrians are supposed to ride with traffic flow; however, many riders believe it is safer to go against traffic because then their horse can see what’s coming instead of being surprised by cars from behind. This rule is followed by the majority of states in America. However, it varies slightly from state to state.Louisiana forbids riding horses on any asphalt roads. In fact, many states outlaw driving or riding horses on the shoulder of a limited access highway.