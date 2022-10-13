‘Candy Corn Shaped’ Fireball Reported in Night Sky Over Florida

A fireball was reported in the night sky over Florida. At least one witness called the shooting star a “flaming piece of candy corn,” according to the American Meteor Society. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, October 11.

It was primarily seen in the Auburndale area, between Tampa and Orlando, the society said.

“I didn’t know what it was,” one woman told the Meteor Society. “But it was shaped like a candy corn and right before going beside the trees its light went out. It was big also. Not small like stars and very bright green.”

The fireball to candy corn comparison wasn’t too far off, considering how a meteor shower’s range of colors bear similarities to the Halloween favorite.

The report said the fireball also resembled “a light-long cloud.” Also, at one point, it was visible for about 1.5 seconds. No sounds were associated with the sighting, the report said.

It coincided with the “South Taurid meteor shower, which peaks around this date,” according to NASA Meteor Watch. “Taurid meteors tend to be slow-moving but sometimes very bright,” EarthSky reported.

“The showers sometimes produce fireballs.” Another South Taurid meteor was witnessed by multiple people in Florida and Georgia. This occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday, NASA said.

The fireball was also detected by cameras at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Additionally, the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona saw it, too, officials said.

“Analysis of the video data indicates that object — a 2 inch fragment of Comet Encke weighing about half a pound — began to ablate 57 miles above the Florida town of Bunnell, near the Atlantic coast,” NASA Meteor Watch reported.

“It moved just a bit north of west at 61,000 miles per hour, finally disintegrating 23 miles above southeastern Gainesville.”

Blazing Fireball Lights Up Skies Over New York, Connecticut

Recently, people around New York and Connecticut were left stunned when they captured a blazing fireball in the sky. On September 2, a sphere of fire lit up the skies in New York and Connecticut, and some of the bystanders captured the event on camera.

“Saw this while I was driving,” wrote one user who saw the fireball in Pennsylvania. “It was so bright I practically swerved my car because I thought it was another car coming at me. But I saw it in the sky when I looked to see what the light was.”

Another witness who saw the fireball in New York commented on the incident. “This is the 3rd fireball I’ve seen in my life, but the others were more fiery, red, ‘slow’ burn. This was extremely bright and white, gorgeous!” One New Yorker also described the fireball as “INCREDIBLY bright.”

According to scientists, fireballs are classified as very bright meteors. These space rocks enter Earth’s atmosphere at such high speeds that heat from air covers it in flames.