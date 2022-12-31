Cat Escapes Vicious Coyote After Terrifying Encounter on Porch: See the Wild Video

Coyotes are opportunistic hunters, but one lean coyote has learned to maybe avoid house cats in the future as a new viral video shows a bright orange and white feline as it takes on the vicious canine. Check out the clip of the wild encounter below.

A fearless cat came face-to-face with a coyote on a Surfside Beach, Texas, porch, and lived to tell the tale. https://t.co/G68j2mEWMW pic.twitter.com/r4tyVVUNoA — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2022

ABC News writes that the footage, captured on a home video camera, was taken in Surfside Beach, Texas. Viewers watch as the hunter comes around the corner of the house, right on the cat’s tail. Turning around, the little orange cat arches its back and puffs out its tail, trying to make itself appear larger to the much bigger predator. The cat lashes out with its claws as the coyote pounces forward, snapping its jaws. The cat takes shelter under a reclining beach chair before climbing up the porch rails and clinging to the top of a post.

Eventually, deterred by the failed attack, the coyote runs away.

Viewers shared diverse reactions to the confrontation in the comments. Some people condemned pet owners that let their cats wander outside, while others praised the cat’s ferocity.

“All cats are fearless,” one person claimed, while another wrote, “Great courage.”

Other commenters, however, reasoned that this kind of scenario is exactly why pet owners should not declaw their cats.

“Thank God the family did not declaw this precious kitty,” a third person added.

Conservationists Pushing to List Coyotes as Endangered

Although coyotes boast a conservation status of “least concern,” wildlife advocates are pushing to have coyotes placed on the endangered species list. However, these efforts aren’t exactly intended to protect the coyote alone. Instead, some believe that placing the coyote on the endangered species list will help protect a much rarer kind of canine, the Mexican gray wolf.

Cyndi Tuell, director for the Western Watersheds Project in Arizona and New Mexico, explained that unlike the common coyote, whose population is thriving in most regions, there are only about 122 Mexican gray wolves living in the wild at present. She said this “is an extremely low number.”

Tuell further explained that while hunters are most prominently responsible for the deaths of these creatures, it’s typically not their intent. Instead, hunters all too often mistake the Mexican gray wolf for the common coyote.

The petition to have the coyote placed on the endangered species list is backed by several relevant documents. Above all else, most of them cite instances of hunters mistaking a Mexican gray wolf for a coyote. The wildlife expert further explained that there really are few distinctive features between a Mexican gray wolf and a coyote. She said, “They’re both going to be gray, brown tan with a little bit of white. Unless you spent a lot of time looking at both coyotes and wolves to know those comparisons, it is a little bit tricky to tell.”