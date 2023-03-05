Cheetah Chases Down Fleeing Antelope With World-Class Speed

Cheetahs are one the most impressive wild animals on Earth. It’s no wonder the species is routinely the focus of nature photographers and filmmakers. Thanks to those talented artists, there are some super badass videos like this one on the internet.

In a video recently posted by Nature Is Metal, the finely tuned natural instinct, almost invisibly quick reflexes, and laser-like focus are on display. But what skill, in particular, that has allowed cheetahs to evolve into the fastest land animal on earth? My best guess is that cheetahs are the hungriest animal on the planet. According to CGTN News, the slim and spotted fast cats are only successful on about 40 – 50% of their hunts.

That means cheetahs spend most of their day swinging and missing when it comes to tackling their next meal. With each failed attempt, hunger builds. And yes there is the element of physical hunger too. Cheetahs hunt like their life depends on it. Cheetahs only eat 2 or 3 times a week. Because their hunting style is so physically rigorous, the cats often hunt to the point of near exhaustion. If cheetahs miss too many times in a row, they’ll starve to death. So when I said cheetahs are hungry, it means that at some point their hunt becomes life or death.

Seeing The Fast Cats Finally Hit The Jackpot Is Awe Inspiring

It’s at that point whatever it is that’s engrained in a cheetah starts making every synapse in its anatomy and physiology hit the go button at once. A cheetah strikes like a lightning bolt when it hunts. When all the stars align and they’re successful on a hunt, it might just be the most beautiful scenery in the whole wild world. Nature Is Metal just shared a video of a successful hunt and it’s amazing.

The original post used the song Invincible by Tool to set the stage for the video. The original song is hardcore, but it also sounds kind of ominous. Thriving should always be the goal, not just serving. But I think Running Down A Dream by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers might be a better fit. The original song is hardcore, but it also sounds kind of ominous. Thriving should always be the goal, not just serving.

The truth is, cheetahs are definitely not invincible. In fact, they’re so sharply spun and finely tuned that they’re more prone to breaking down than what people would think a superpredator would be. While cheetahs get a lot of hype because of their unbelievable hunting abilities and highly fashionable fur coats, it’s not an easy lifestyle to maintain.

It’s Ain’t Easy Being A Cheetah

While they explode at speeds of 50 – 80 mph on a hunt, they can only maintain that pace for about a minute at a time. A cat like that gets a hell of a lot of shit accomplished in just 60 seconds though. However, considering how many times they swing and miss while hunting, they’re often left exhausted.

Then there is also the psychological stress that comes with navigating obstacles in their while on the run. Cheetahs can’t just run in a finite line on a hunt like a divebombing falcon or other bird of prey. Cheetahs gotta learn to dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge. All that controlled chaos means that when a cheetah misses on a hunt, it often looks like a wipeout on the ski slopes as all the force and inertia they launch fizzles out. Even when it a cheetah gets its right the speed and impact of ramming into something face first while moving with that much force is hard on their bodies. The cats have to chill for a bit after a hunt to regain their equilibrium.

Because of the incredibly arduous nature of trying to be a cheetah, their lifespan is astonishingly short compared to other species. Badass animals for sure, but seems like it would be way more chill just to be a flamingo or something. Those birds got that whole tasty waves and cool buzz type of vibe that I’m a real big fan of.