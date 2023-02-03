Chris Pratt Asks Fans to Pick ‘Yellowstone’ Name for ‘First Lamb of the Season’

It’s no secret Chris Pratt is a huge Yellowstone fan. His latest bout of fandom sees the actor asking fans to choose between to perfect names for a ram on his Stillwater Ranch.

“First lamb of the season: a 12.8lb Ram. Should we name him Rip or Lloyd? Comment below what you think,” Pratt poses to his Twitter feed. And those, my friends, are two excellent names for a ram. He may just be an adorable little black lamb at the moment, but imagine calling an enormous curly-horned ram to you with “Rip!” or “Lloyd!”

Rip seems the obvious choice, as Cole Hauser‘s Yellowstone character, Rip Wheeler, is absolutely a ram at heart. Or is he more of a grizzly bear? Honestly, my pick is Lloyd after Forrie J. Smith‘s Lloyd Pierce because yelling a “Lloyd!” out onto the ranch just feels right. Come to think of it, I might name a bull Lloyd one of these days.

First lamb of the season: a 12.8lb Ram. Should we name him Rip or Lloyd? Comment below what you think. #StillwaterRanch #LambSeason pic.twitter.com/i5se8syu9M — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 31, 2023

As for the fans, former Superman Dean Cain says Yellowstone‘s “Rip” is the only clear answer. Others, like ‘The Cult of the Lamb’ say it should be neither, suggesting “Name him “Carol the Destroyer of Worlds” instead.

Meanwhile, Gabriel C. Brown proposes a way Pratt can have both. “Lloyd… so when he dies you can say “RIP Lloyd.” Win-win.”

It’s the mascot for the LA Rams, however, that comes in with the best response: “You could name him after me,” tweets Rampage. All in all it’s a toss-up, though, and literal thousands of replies and re-tweets suggest both Rip and Lloyd, among more NSFW suggestions. It is Twitter, after all.

Chris Pratt Seals ‘Yellowstone’ Fandom with Spot-On Halloween Costume

Chris Pratt has been a Yellowstone fan for years. But the moment most people realized it came this past Halloween when the star dressed up as Rip Wheeler for Halloween.

“Can I get a yeeeehaawwww,” Pratt captioned his Nov. 1, 2022 Instagram post, which you can still see here. Within, the Guardians of the Galaxy star nailed the entire look. Sporting a black denim jacket, black button-down, black cowboy hat, black boots, slim-fit jeans, and a belt buckle, he was the spitting image of Rip Wheeler.

Sadly, wife Katherine Schwarzenegger wasn’t Beth Dutton (I’m sure Kelly Reilly was disappointed). Instead, she dressed up as a garden fairy to match her daughters dressed up as a butterfly and a bumblebee. Which is, honestly, far more adorable and wholesome than your mother being Yellowstone‘s most brutal character.

Regardless, Pratt “Really had @mariashriver thinking you were @colehauser22 when we walked in the house,” Katherine comments of her mother.

Yellowstone got in on the fun, too, replying with the show’s catchphrase: “LET’s GO TO WORK!”

1883 star LaMonica Garrett showed his appreciation for Pratt’s get-up with several fire emojis, too. Even young Brecken Merrill, a.k.a. Tate Dutton, added to the fanfare. “This is the best Y branded jacket I’ve seen. We should start making them like this,” he commented of Pratt’s doodled yellow ‘Y’ taped onto the denim jacket.

Here’s to hoping for an update from Chris Pratt himself on the name he chooses for this year’s first lamb on his Stillwater Ranch in Washington state.