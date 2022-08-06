Colorado Teens Catch the Moment a Mountain Lion Takes Down Elk: VIDEO

On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video.

“Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.

The foundation’s post had more than 1,300 shares by 3 p.m. the next day. Nearly100 people had commented on the video as well. While some were rooting for the elk, others wanted the mountain lion to get its meal.

Reached by the local newspaper, Raffay told them he submitted the video to the foundation. However, the clip was actually captured by his 15-year-old friend Tanner Cole-Wheeler. He was riding in a pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Sophia Benjamin when they observed the attack.

Benjamin said the group of four students from Soroco High School were headed from the Stagecoach area to Oak Creek on County Road 14 at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when they saw something coming off the hill.

High Schoolers Describe Mountain Lion Attack

Soon, they realized they were witnessing a mountain lion attacking an elk. Then, they watched the attack for about fifteen minutes until they were pretty sure the elk was dead.

“I’ve seen elk and other wildlife, but I’ve never seen a mountain lion before, so it was a very cool and a rare thing to see,” Benjamin said.

For Cole-Wheeler, who has seen mountain lions before, it was a neat experience. On the other hand, for Benjamin, it made her reflect on living in such proximity to wildlife.

“In Routt County, wildlife is a common sight, so much so that it’s easy to take some of those for granted,” Benjamin explained. However, to see a mountain lion take down an elk like the group did earlier this week made the young girl appreciate her surroundings more.

Recently, a mountain lion cub was found in a classroom in California.

The young mountain lion found a haven in a San Mateo County public school classroom. Apparently, the cub must’ve wandered into the school early one morning.

When authorities got the call, a school custodian was trying to sequester the young mountain lion inside the classroom it was found in. Exactly how the young cub made its way into Pescadero High School isn’t known. However, the Oakland Zoo now cares for the cub. It estimates the male cougar is six to eight months old. Apparently, his odd behavior suggests that he is an orphan. The male cub is far too young to survive alone. Mountain lions are weaned over a two-year period under their mother’s care.