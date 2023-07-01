Come face-to-face with a bald eagle as she dives, snares fish with massive talons

This spectacular footage, shot by Mark Smith, captures a bald eagle at eye-level as she snares a fish in her massive talons.

“Have you ever had an eagle look you right in the eye? You have now!” Mark Smith captions one of his latest videos. Smith’s excitement is contagious. He’s as big a bird of prey enthusiast as they come, and an incredibly skilled wildlife videographer. If you don’t follow him yet, you will after this.

“This might be my favorite bald eagle clip to date,” Smith adds. “Seeing this bird snatch a hake fish from a whirlpool at close range was awesome. Glad that I can share it and show you!”

Words don’t do this one justice. Give the hunt a watch below, and be sure to watch this truly large baldie flex her right talon after securing her dinner. The size of her toes and talons and is almost unbelievable this close up:

Holding gaze with this magnificent raptor as she swoops, snares, and blinks is surreal. It’s rare to see a bald eagle hunting this close up, let alone at eye-level. This is largely because filming something of this pace – and keeping it all level and in-focus – requires great skill. Well done, Mr. Smith, as always.

Sexual dimorphism in eagles

For the curious, I’m referring to this eagle as a “her” because she’s most likely female. Bald eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) exhibit sexual dimorphism as a species, meaning the females are always sizably larger than the males. Given the size of the talons and other features on this brilliant baldie, she’s got to be a she.

For example, female bald eagles can weigh 14 pounds and have a wingspan of 8 feet. Males, however, rarely surpass 10 pounds or a wingspan of 6 feet.

How big are bald eagle talons?

Interestingly, a bald eagles talons are made of the same skin compound as our fingernails: keratin.

Like all eagles, baldies have four toes with a talon (their black claws) on each toe. Three face forward, with one, the hallux, facing backward. This allows for eagles to vice grip their prey, something their powerful leg muscles aid.

The strength of a female bald eagle’s clutch is an impressive 300+ psi. For reference, an athletic human male’s grip is about 80 psi (pounds per square inch).

Like everything else on their bodies, female eagles’ talons are also larger than males, and the hallux (back) talon is always the longest. This helps secure slippery prey like the hake fish above. On large, healthy females, these talons can be a full two inches long.

