Couple’s Photo of Possible ‘UFO’ Above Exploding Volcano Takes Over Internet: SEE

What began as an exciting photoshoot of an active volcano took a bizarre turn when the young photographers later realized they had captured what appeared to be a UFO hovering among the billowing smoke.

Sunday morning began like any other for Luis Guerra, a central Mexican man. He was busy preparing a family breakfast when he was shaken by an erupting Popocatépetl, the second-largest volcano in the country.

As the volcano belched smoke into the air, Guerra snapped a few photos of the eruption, the still-visible moon peeking out from behind the mountain providing an interesting shot for the budding photographer.

Guerra then sent the photos to his girlfriend, Karla García, who then shared them with her friends. “He sends me the photo on WhatsApp. And when I wake up, I see it and share it on my WhatsApp status (feed),” García told DailyMail.

García, too, was so awe-struck by the moon and smoking volcano that she didn’t even notice the UFO-like object lurking above the mouth of Popocatépetl. Her friends, however, noticed it immediately, bombarding García with messages about the alien spaceship.

Seeking further confirmation, García shared the photo on social media. “Today’s photo @ 7:52 am,” she wrote in the caption. “Popocatépetl, the moon, and possibly a UFO.”

UFO Sightings Are a Regular Occurrence in Mexico

According to Karla García, the home she shares with Luis Guerra is a mere 1,600 feet from the UFO monument erected by the former mayor of Atlixco.

García, a former skeptic, says the overwhelming evidence of extra-terrestrial life has made her a believer. “Honestly, I was feeling a bit skeptical years ago,” she explained. “But with the programs that I see about investigations that go through, for example, on the History Channel. It started to make me doubt.”

The couple’s recent snapshot of the UFO above Popocatépetl was far from the only unexplained sighting in recent Mexican history. On the contrary, paranormal activity and bizarre events have been documented in the Atlixco area since before the Spanish Conquest.

Back in October, residents spotted a flying saucer gliding through the skies above Tula, a city in Hidalgo. A few months prior, in June, reports poured in from inhabitants across southern California, Tijuana, and Rosarito. Each one claimed to have seen an object with flickering orange lights flying through the sky.

Then, of course, there’s the 2020 sighting at Popocatépetl that sparked an unsettling claim from UFO expert Scott Waring. “The ancient volcano is home to an alien base 5-6 km below the surface that is the size of an entire city,” website ET Data Base. “UFOs are frequently seen on live came exiting and entering the volcano. This is further proof that the alien base does exist and that the aliens living there have very large spacecraft.”