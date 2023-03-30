Cow Gets Second Chance At Life After Escaping Brooklyn Slaughterhouse: VIDEO

Last week an absolutely wild video of a cow running through the streets of New York City went quite viral online. The cow reportedly escaped from a slaughterhouse in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn before running amok down the sidewalk. At the beginning of the clip, a man in an apron is seen trying to slow the cow down at the beginning of the clip but to no avail.

Several other folks do their best to corral the fleeing heifer but with no luck. The video shows the cow take off down the street with someone in pursuit. As the caption explains, the cow was eventually captured.

As a cow escapes from a slaughterhouse and wildly ran through the streets



Brooklyn | Newyork

Video shows a cow running for its life as it escaped from a slaughterhouse in Canarsie Brooklyn Tuesday evening as multiple individuals were trying to capture the…

Cow That Escaped Slaughterhouse Moved To Sanctuary

After successfully dodging cars and would-be captors, the cow was eventually caught. However, the cow’s efforts to escape the slaughterhouse have proven to still be worthwhile after all. According to NBC New York, The cow isn’t headed to the butcher’s block anymore. Its fate is a lot brighter than that thanks to the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey. The cow has been nicknamed Stewie and will join the small herd at the sanctuary to live out the rest of his days.

Rapper Rick Ross’s Pet Bison Recently Broke Free And Ran Through Atlanta

The cow up in Brooklyn isn’t the only bovine that recently made the news though. A small herd of bison recently got loose and wandered around suburban Atlanta. Making the story even more interesting is that the animals belong to legendary rapper Rick Ross. He is apparently a man of many interests, including music, race cars, chicken wings, and keeping livestock as pets.

Rick Ross posted several videos on his Instagram account about the incident, admitting that the animals were his and that one of his buffalos (aka bison) was named Timbuktu. “When y’all come across Timbuktu, just tell him y’all family. Say, ‘I’m coming to show you, love,’” Ross said in one of the videos. “You may deal with puppies, dogs – I deal with cattle.”“When you see my buffalo, give them a carrot,” Ross added in a subsequent story. “Give it an apple. They’re so kind and so peaceful,” he continued to explain.

In a later video, Rick Ross thanked his neighbors for their help in returning his beloved buffalos home, saying that he will always happily return the favor. “For everybody that’s wanting a statement and a response about my bulls, my cows, a couple of buffalos that got away in the community, this is my response. I always return stray animals,” he said.

Rick Ross was reportedly gifted two bison, including Timbuktu the “buffalo” from his partners at a clothing company. His 350-acre property, which he calls the “Promised Land,” also houses four horses and a bull.