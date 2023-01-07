Cow Gets Stuck on Roof of Utah Barn Before Slipping Off and Running Away Unharmed

A hilarious event unfolded recently at a Utah farm when a wayward cow found itself stranded on the roof of the barn. Then, after spending quite some time trying to figure out how to “moo”ve off of the barn roof, the now-viral famous cow loses its footing, falling to the ground.

When Brady Farnsworth was visiting his father-in-law’s home in Altamont, Utah when he spotted the mischievous cow looking down at him from above. According to the 26-year-old farmer, he has seen many cows pull some crazy stunts over the years. However, he has never seen one head up onto the roof!

Does This Wayward Cow Even Know It’s Stuck On The Roof?

As the wild video begins we see the busy cow after it has already found its way onto the roof. Initially, the animal is trotting along atop the barn. However, the cow soon stops and looks toward the farmers recording the unbelievable event from below. The mischievous farm animal then turns to another side, attempting to walk down the side of the building.

However, getting down off the barn roof doesn’t go very smoothly for the cow. It slips off the snow-covered roof and falls to the ground. Thankfully, however, the animal isn’t harmed and it soon trots away like nothing even happened.

The video clip shows the spot where the wayward bovine hopped onto the roof. We then journey through the barn, following the cow’s path from below to see the other side, where she slipped down, back onto the ground. We are also treated to a brief moment showing the hoof prints that are left on the snow-covered barn roof.

Video Or It Didn’t Happen

“I took the videos because I have not seen a cow on a roof and wanted to show everybody,” the farmer says of the hilarious video clip documenting the wild moment. Because Farnsworth adds, this is certainly okay something you don’t see every day.

“I wanted to capture the moment,” he says.

According to Farnsworth, the wandering bovine is a six-year-old Sim-Angus cow. The animal did not have a name when the incident took place however, the farmer will soon be selecting a fitting moniker for her. After all, this wayward cow became internet famous with her hilarious antics.

“People have said all kinds of things about the video,” he says. “Most of them want to know how it happened and say how funny it is.”