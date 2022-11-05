Cowboys in Helicopters & Cattle-Catching Vehicles Chase Down Huge Bulls in Wild Viral Video

In this crazy video posted to Instagram, cowboys in these advanced cattle-catching vehicles and even small-craft helicopters chase down these huge bulls.

The video starts off in a Mad Max-style chase scene. The big rig zeroes in on a huge bull galloping away. The bull tries to careen away, but the mechanical claw of the machine wraps around the neck of the bull and corrals it.

Multiple clips show these cattle corralled by these modified trucks with these huge claws. One of the clips shows a man bumping along, a cigarette dangling from his mouth. He pulls a lever to enact the huge claw, reeling in the bull.

You can watch the entire compilation below.

“Straight out of jurassic park,” one person wrote in the comment section.

“his reminds me of that old John Wayne movie where he was in Africa I do believe. Lol this looks fun,” one person wrote.

Another person remembered what movie that commenter was referring to: a 1962 film starring John Wayne called Hatari!

It makes sense that users were reminded of this movie, as the film is noted for its use cowboys in dramatic wildlife chases.

Cowboys Round Up Wild Horses at Mesa Verde National Park

Last month, a band of wild horses were rounded up at Mesa Verde National Park. The horses, roaming the park, were in search of water.

“Some of these horses had learned to break into the ice machine at the park to get water,” said Patricia Barlow-Irick. “And they did find one of them in the bathroom at one-time drinking water.” Barlow-Irick serves as the executive director of Mustang Camp.

However, this park wasn’t the best spot for an animal that can reach up to 1,000 pounds.

“Mesa Verde has a special mission of protecting its archeological resources and so if you just imagine a piece of pottery under that horse’s foot you’ll kind of get the idea,” Barlow-Irick said.

In total, 19 mustangs were captured, and the horses have responded very well to their new home.

Barlow-Irick has 13 years of experience. However, she says these horses are the friendliest wild horses she’s ever seen.

“These horses were trained right from the beginning while they were still wild to trust people,” she said. “There was never any pressure put on these horses that made them afraid of people.”

So when they arrived at the Mustang Camp for training, they got the hang of things right away.

“Within a few hours we were able to hand feed all these horses and pet some of them even though they were really freshly wild,” Barlow-Irick said.

Nine days later, they’ve been acting like pets, each one possessing a distinct personality.

“The biggest problem with this horse is not getting it to come to you, it’s getting it to go away,” Barlow-Irick said.