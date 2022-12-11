Coyote Who Attacked 2-Year-Old in Terrifying Viral Clip Captured, Killed

A coyote that attacked a toddler in Woodland Hills, California earlier this month has reportedly been captured and euthanized.

KTLA reports that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the coyote that attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl in broad daylight, was trapped on Friday (December 9th). It was noted that the coyote was captured in the “immediate vicinity of the street where the attack occurred. ”

California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Patrick Foy spoke about the capture and euthanizing of the animal. “A DNA sample of the coyote was taken,” Foy explained. “And its DNA profile was compared to the sample taken from the attack victim’s pants and was a perfect match.”

As previously reported, the now viral video footage shows a coyote attacking the 2-year-old girl outside her home. Her child’s father ended up scaring the animal away and saving the little girl. The clip from a security camera showed the dad talking the little girl out of the vehicle. It then showed the animal dragging the toddler across her family’s lawn and sidewalk before her dad reached her.

Following the coyote attack, the toddler’s father took her to the emergency room, where her scratches and bruises were treated. She also received the rabies vaccine.

The Mother of the Toddler Recalls The Incident With the Coyote

The toddler’s mother, Shira Eliyahuo, spoke to reporters following the incident and recalled the terrifying moments. “She has a lot of scratches on her left leg,” she explained. “One of them is really deep.”

Eliyahuo then spoke about the other injuries that the toddler sustained. “The coyote just kind of dragged her, so her face is also a little bit bruised,” she explained.

Prior to the animal being captured, several residents in the Martha Street neighborhood reported seeing coyotes before the toddler was attacked. Foy previously stated, “There has been a noted coyote problem in that area, and local residents have been reporting an aggressive-acting coyote that had no fear of people.”

Foy further explained that coyotes mainly come into neighborhoods in search of food. He advised residents to not give food to the animals and not to leave out food. This means not feeding pets outside.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife further advises residents to always keep trash, recycling, and compost in secure bins. It is also advised for residents to wait to put trash until the morning of collection as well as remove unsecured trash, human or pet food, and strongly scented items from the yard.

Other ways to deter coyotes and other animals from neighborhoods would be to install motion-activated lights, noises or alarms. Another approach would be to install electric fencing to keep coyotes out of chicken coops and animal enclosures.