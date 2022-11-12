Crazy Video Shows Dolphins Smash Into Enormous School of Salmon

Recent footage catches the moment two dolphins slam into a massive school of salmon. As the predators are hunting the salmon the enormous school of fish moves in the waves of the ocean. Reforming the school after each dolphin attack.

The wild video was filmed late last week just off Tura Beach in New South Wales, Australia. Thankfully, Jason Moyce, the professional fisherman and tour guide who caught the event on video, shared the moment on Facebook.

“Very lucky today to be filming a monster school of salmon, just as the dolphins arrive and totally smash into them,” Moyce shares in the post.

“I could hear the noise from 100m [about 330 feet] away,” the guide relates. “Incredible to watch in real life. [Hopefully] the drone did it justice.”

Moyce adds that he didn’t even notice the dolphins approaching the salmon. “They just turned up while filming.”

The Dolphins Work In Tandem To Catch Their Salmon

Dolphins, seals, and sharks are the three main predators of this type of salmon. These two dolphins in the video lunge at this massive school of fish, grabbing mouthfuls of the prey. It’s not uncommon to see dolphins working in tandem to catch their meals.

One of these methods used by the dolphins is herding. This occurs when a pod of dolphins works together to herd a group of fish into smaller groups called a “bait ball.” Once the bait ball has been developed, the dolphins swim through the group of fish, grabbing prey as they go.

Other Techniques Include Corralling, Pushing Fish To Shallow Waters, Or Stunning The Prey With A Tail Whack

Other techniques often applied by these crafty ocean animals include corralling the fish and pushing the prey to shallow waters to make it easier to catch them. Some even resort to whacking the fish with their tail to stun them.

Some dolphins even utilize tools to capture their prey. Including pulling sea sponges to protect their mouths as they forage the seafloor. The pods have been known to implement a variety of these techniques while hunting.

“One dolphin does this, another does that,” notes Shannon Gowans, a behavioral ecologist who studies the animals at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg.

“This helps reduce competition between individuals, and gives the [fish-kickers] an advantage over those doing the same thing as everybody else,” Gowans adds.