Crocodile Could Be One of the Largest in the Everglades

While visiting Florida’s Everglades National Park, one lucky photographer captured footage of the infamous “Croczilla,” a 14-foot behemoth thought to be the largest crocodile in the entire park.

As a Florida native Kymberly Strempack Clark is no stranger to large reptiles. Catching a glimpse of Croczilla, however, was a special occasion – even for an experienced wildlife photographer such as herself. According to Clark, she actually searched for the king-sized croc for several months before finally finding him.

Walking through the park on Sunday afternoon, Clark looked toward Nine Mile Pond and felt her long-held dream come true. There, resting on the shores of the rippling pond, was Croczilla, in all his scaly, sharp-toothed glory.

“Every time I am at Everglades National Park, I look for Croczilla in hopes to get a glimpse of this enormous crocodile, rumored to be the largest in the park,” Clark told Newsweek. “After many failed attempts in the past year, I looped through Nine Mile Pond on my way out of the park for a final check.”

“I was shocked to see the infamous Croczilla, not at a distance but immediately in front of me on the shore, basking in the sun,” she continued. “The crocodile almost didn’t look real.”

Florida Everglades the Only Place on Earth With Both Alligators and Crocodiles

Did you know the Sunshine State is home to both alligators and crocodiles? Now, there are only about 2,000 crocs in the entire state compared to the 1.3 million gators. Still, however, it’s more than a little fascinating that the Florida Everglades is the only place on Earth housing both alligators and crocodiles in the wild.

While 2,000 crocodiles might not seem like much, it’s a far greater number than in decades past. Back in the 70s, only a few hundred crocodiles existed in the wild in the US. The species remains threatened but is making a strong comeback.

Unlike the American alligator, which rarely exceeds 13 feet in length, the American crocodile can grow up to 20 feet long. That said, they seldom exceed 14 feet in length in the wild. Croczilla is just over 14 feet long, making him the king of Florida’s wild crocodilians.

“We don’t know for sure [that it was him],” Clark clarified. “But according to Everglades National Park employees and tour guides, Croczilla is seen occasionally at Nine Mile Pond and is the largest crocodile in the park.”

As any reptile lover will understand, Clark was nothing short of awestruck by the sight of the enormous croc. She stood by the pond for over an hour, simply gazing at the impossibly large reptile. “Mesmerized by this gigantic beauty and knowing I may never be graced with its presence again, I found it difficult to leave,” she said.

Don’t worry, though, she kept a respectable distance from the king of the Everglades. “The general rule for most alligators and crocodiles is to remain about 20 feet from them,” she said. “They can lunge 6 feet from a resting position.”