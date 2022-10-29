Crocodile and Hyena Rip Animal to Shreds at the Same Time: VIDEO

If you spend enough time on the internet, it’s easy to fall into a spiral of bad news and truly cringe-worthy takes. The only consistent refuge from this seemingly never-ending stream of sludge is the adorable animal videos that frequently go viral across social media.

Tiny piglets playing on a playground slide? Are you kidding me? That’s the cutest thing any of us has ever seen. Otters holding hands while floating downstream, kittens scrambling for a bowl of milk, baby bats stuffing their cheeks to the brim with banana – reading the worst post or article you’ve ever seen isn’t quite as irritating when immediately followed by a clip of a sweet, innocent animal.

Among the most popular of these videos is the “unlikely friends” subcategory. There’s nothing more endearing than a sheep acting as a bodyguard to a rhino or a parrot befriending a massive dog. And what’s more adorable than a hyena sharing his dinner with a crocodile?

Oh, except they’re vicious carnivores…and their dinner is what appears to be a kudu corpse, though it’s difficult to tell.

While the hyena helps himself to the neck of the deceased animal, the crocodile plunges his entire head inside the body to feast on its muscle and organs. Ah, what a delightful dinner date between friends.

Now, the hyena does seem wary of the crocodile. He never takes his eyes off his fellow hunter, even while taking bites out of the fallen kudu. This is for good reason – a full-grown crocodile can bring down a hyena of any age with relative ease.

Thankfully for the hyena, however, both predators appear to be rather young. Not to mention, the crocodile already has a mouthful of kudu.

Are Crocodiles Predators of the Hyena?

Though relatively small in comparison to the other meat eaters of Africa, hyenas can hold their own in the wild. They’re exceptionally tough predators, in fact, and among the craftiest of the animal kingdom. Because of this, the list of predators who actively target hyenas is short. That doesn’t mean, however, that they’re immune to danger.

Hyenas are scavengers, meaning they prefer to eat animals they did not kill (though they’re skilled hunters as well). But going after an animal corpse that the killer wasn’t finished with yet can result in injury and even death for the cackling carnivore. Lions, leopards, and crocodiles, for example, regularly kill hyenas in battles over prey.

That said, hyenas are the predator far more often than the prey and their list of menu options is extensive. Hyenas will make a meal out of buffalo, zebras, snakes, monkeys, antelopes, giraffes, warthogs, and even crocodile eggs.