WATCH: Crocodile Snatches Cooler Full of Beer From Elderly Picnickers

When spotting a group of picnickers a little too close to his watery home, a crocodile took the opportunity to steal himself an easy lunch, climbing out of the water to snatch a cooler full of beers from the shocked adventurers.

The half-hilarious, half-horrifying incident occurred when a group of elderly people on safari stopped for lunch at the Rietspruit Game Reserve in South Africa. Safari excursions in the country are renowned for their close-up animal encounters, but this one was a little too close.

After a thrilling cheetah sighting, the group set up an elaborate picnic in front of their vehicle on the trail. Just as they finally had all the food and drink arranged, however, they were forced to flee back to the jeep as a crocodile emerged from the water nearby.

Without hesitation, the crocodile walked over to the picnic and selected the only item within reach – a small blue cooler. Placing his jaws possessively on the container, the crocodile seemed to consider his next move for a moment. He then latched onto the cooler and dragged it back to his home.

“We were taken aback by this most unusual occurrence,” Rowena Mould, a 70-year-old safarigoer, told Latest Sightings. “It drew attention to the fact that wild animal behavior can be contrary to your experience or expectations.”

“You never know what their background and previous interactions with humans might have been, which can alarmingly affect their behavior.”

Never Give a Crocodile Your Picnic Cooler (or Any Other Food)

Obviously, the picnickers didn’t intentionally give the crocodile their cooler. All the same, however, it’s important to note that feeding wild animals, especially predators such as crocs, is never a good idea.

By feeding an animal, you’re teaching it to associate humans with food. As a result, attacks become far more likely. The animal will readily approach humans hoping for a snack and take it – even if that means taking a hand or foot. The final outcome is almost always the death of the animal, a loss that could have been avoided.

“This video reinforces why it is essential to respect animal boundaries, especially wild ones,” Mould said. “We definitely were too close to the water’s edge. As soon as the crocs approached, we should have moved off. Lesson learned, fortunately without incident.”

After taking the cooler back to the water, the crocodile treated the inanimate object like any other prey. With the cooler wedged in its jaws, the croc performed a death roll to disorient and hopefully kill and dismember its lunch.

As you might expect, the cooler was neither dead nor disoriented. The movement, however, attracted the attention of another crocodile. Swimming over, this croc helped his friend in their attempt to tear apart the beer-filled box.