Cyclist Barely Misses Moose Following on Alaskan Bike Path: VIDEO

With its breathtaking scenery and unique flora and fauna, Alaska is a top bucket list item for outdoorsmen all over the world. Many of the animals that call The Last Frontier home are endemic to the state as well, meaning they cannot be found anywhere else on Earth.

Alaska is both vast and wild. With only one-third of the land developed, wildlife roams free across the white wilderness. While many of the animals of Alaska are completely harmless, it houses some truly ferocious animals as well, including the grizzly bear, polar bear, wolverine, and, of course, the moose. And as every Alaskan native knows, if you aren’t careful, you could find yourself in a dangerous situation.

Standing 7 feet tall at the shoulder and weighing over 1,000 pounds, moose are the largest of all the deer species. Like others of its family, males (also known as bulls) are crowned with massive antlers, some of which span 6 feet from end to end.

As with any animal, moose aren’t typically aggressive for no reason. However, they’re more than capable of causing severe injury when harassed or frightened. So while a couple of moose chasing you is perhaps less frightening than a sprinting polar bear, it’s not something to be taken lightly. For Alaskan natives, though, it’s all part of an “average” day.

In the now-viral video shared on Reddit, two female moose jog behind a cyclist on an Alaska trail. Rather than panic, however, the Alaskan simply rides on, captioning the post “multi-use trails, am I right?”

Social Media Responds to Viral Moose Chase

The casual moose chase garnered an enormous reaction online, the video receiving thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments in a single weekend. And though the bike rider appeared to remain impressively calm during the ordeal, many admitted their reaction wouldn’t be nearly so controlled.

“My Canadian ass just quivered lol I’d probably risk just jumping over the rail,” one user wrote. “Terrifying, hope they were ok,” another said.

But, of course, the vast majority of the comments were just as light-hearted as the post itself. “This is why you always ride with at least one person slower than you,” one user joked. “Sometimes you struggle for motivation, other times it finds you,” another said. “Ah. So moose hate cyclists too,” added a third.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, moose are especially aggressive during certain times of the year, depending on their gender. For males, it’s in September and October, during the fall rut. For females, it’s the spring and summer months, as they’re extremely protective of their newborn calves.

“Many charges are ‘bluff’ charges, warning you to keep your distance,” they explained on the official ADFG website. “However, you need to take them seriously.”

“If it knocks you down, a moose may continue running or start stomping and kicking with all four feet. Curl up in a ball, protect your head with your hands and hold still,” they added.