Daredevil Tourist Dangles Over Yosemite Cliff in Video That’ll Send Your Fear of Heights Into Overdrive

If you have an aversion to heights (such as myself), we highly suggest skipping over this video we’re including below. The video, which might make your stomach churn, depicts a man dangling over a ledge at Yosemite National Park. We should also note that the man’s children are probably a half foot from the edge. Yikes. Check out the video below if you want to feel queasy.

After ‘Tourons of Yellowstone’ posted the clip, people flocked to the comments to leave their opinions— most disapproving of the risky behavior. One person wrote, “I got lightheaded watching this,” while someone else condemned his behavior as a parent. “No child endangerment here,” they seemed to write sarcastically. “I cannot believe he had his kids right there.”

Witness recounts moment hiker fell 500 feet at Yosemite

While it may seem silly to say this, please don’t attempt this summit unless you’re incredibly confident in your hiking abilities. In addition, it’s probably best to leave the kids behind or try a more accessible trail. Yosemite National Park has a boatload of routes that are great family-friendly options.

In 2019, a 29-year-old woman plunged 500 feet to her death while attempting the same summit, known as Half Dome. According to reports, Danielle Burnett was climbing the steepest part of the climb up the cables near the summit of Half Dome when she plummeted down steep, craggy terrain.

The trek to the top of Half Dome remains extremely treacherous even with cables, which the park installed to make the hike less dangerous. One witness of the horrific fall detailed the petrifying scenario as a cautionary tale for anyone considering the hike.

“The girl wasn’t on the outside of the cables,” they said as they were describing the freak accident. “She was at least 30′ above us. We heard a commotion, she was starting to freak out. It had started to lightly sprinkle. She had decided to turn around before making it to the top, her group of 3-4 continued on. I saw her shoes slipping on the rock. It wasn’t that wet yet but maybe she had a poorly chosen pair of shoes.”

They continued: “Regardless, I watched as her shoes slipped on the rock. She fell hard and lost her grip on cable. Someone had said she was even using a carabiner but it obviously wasn’t clipped in at that moment. She started sliding down and to the right of the cables. My friend got down on her stomach to try and grab her….she went by her and I stretched out and tried to reach for her with my right hand but by now she was probably 10′ to the right of the cables and too far for me also.”

“She slid past screaming, and she went over an edge. She fell about 500.'”

According to reports, Yosemite’s Half Dome has seen at least 290 accidents and 13 deaths in the past 15 years. The hike is a 16-mile round trip that involves climbing a 5,000-foot vertical rock face.

The final part of the hike is very steep and has metal cables so that hikers can use them to ascend and descend the most vertical position of the climb. Permits are also required.