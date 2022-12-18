Deer & Neighborhood Cat Go Viral in Video Guaranteed to Melt Your Heart: WATCH

A male deer and a black neighborhood cat have gone viral online in a sweet video that is sure to melt your heart. Check out the following clip that shows the two unlikely companions booping noses in a sweet, unexpected greeting.

The adorable video begins as the small black cat bats at the deer’s ankles while grazing in a homeowner’s front yard. Surprised, the deer jumps, turning on its heel and coming nose to nose with the playful feline. Reassured that the strange, dark creature isn’t going to hurt him, the deer lowers his head and touches noses with the cat’s.

The cat, satisfied that its much larger companion is willing to play, sits back on his hindquarters before flopping to the ground. Sadly, the clip ends when the deer seemingly tries to play with the cat and gently kicks him with a single hoof, which scares the feline away. Viewers had various reactions to the clip.

“Even animals get along better than some humans,” one person commented. Another added, “Beautiful animals[,] way better than some people.”

Other viewers found the caption, “So beautiful,” a bit sub-par as the end of the video appears to show the much larger deer kicking the cat away. However, given the playfulness of the rest of the video, we’ll just tell ourselves the buck was trying to play with the cat.

Deer ‘High’ on Nitrous Oxide Spotted ‘Dancing’ in Viral Trail Cam Clip

They may be wild animals but, on occasion, we happen to catch white-tailed deer partaking in some incredibly human acts. A hysterical trail cam video captures the moment a deer, inhaling nitrous oxide emitted by decomposing leaves, gets high on the fumes—the same fumes dentists use on patients to perform root canals—and dances around the pile of decaying vegetation.

Earlier this month, a YouTube user noticed that a small herd of deer had begun performing rather strangely after rubbing their faces in piles of decayed leaves. The user, JS Project Wild, wrote in their caption, “Want to see deer lose their minds and act accordingly? Supposedly decomposing leaves emit nitrous oxide, especially when the leaves are concentrated such as in a pile.”

The user further shared on YouTube that some of the leaves in the pile that attracted the small herd are four years old. So decomposition has definitely set in. Occasionally, the post’s author said he’ll stir up the leaves, but if the ones on the top of the pile are dry, the deer will actually begin stirring up the pile themselves. This gives them access to more decayed vegetation and, therefore, nitrous oxide.