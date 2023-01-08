Deer Crashes Through Front Door of Minnesota Butcher Shop, Goes Into Full Panic Mode: VIDEO

Minnesota winters are so brutal that the local deer will do anything to escape the cold – even sprint into a butcher’s shop.

Saturday (January 7) started out like any other at She Said Butcher Shop. Melissa Evans and her employees arrived early, opening for business at 11:00 am sharp. The first two hours of the day went by without incident, with Moorhead residents enjoying the wares of the first woman-owned butcher shop in the area.

Shortly after 1:00 pm, however, the shop received an unexpected (and rather destructive) visitor. A female white-tailed deer suddenly burst through the closed front doors, sending shards of glass shooting in every direction. Her hooves provided no traction on the slick tile floor, making the doe unable to stop on her own. She came to a halt only after colliding with the opposite wall.

Looking around in bewilderment, the deer suddenly heard voices from another area of the store. “Get in here!” a woman screamed. “Oh my God!” another exclaimed.

Terrified by the human voices and unwilling to become the shop’s next offering of summer sausage, the deer attempted to charge through a nearby window. Without the same momentum with which she entered the shop, however, the doe was unable to break through. She tried once more before sprinting back through the shattered front doors.

Minnesota Shop Owner Forced to Close for the Weekend Following Deer Encounter

With the Minnesota frost billowing through the windowless doors and the entire front end covered in glass, Melissa Evans and her staff had no choice but to close the shop down for the day. “A deer decided to come in and warm up but realized it is a butcher shop and high-tailed it right back out,” she wrote on Facebook announcing the store closure.

“She caused quite a bit of damage on her way in and out,” Evans continued. “Hopefully we will be back up and running by Monday but stay tuned for updates.”

After posting the hilarious yet undoubtedly startling experience on Facebook, the Minnesota Butcher Shop owner recounted the strange deer encounter. “This was truly an ordeal and I am really not sure who was more scared at the time me or the deer, but it was a pretty terrifying experience overall,” Melissa Evans wrote.

“Other than a smashed door, a hole in the wall, and a few broken plants, everything else came out unscathed,” she continued. “I am thankful, because it could have been so much worse. Not only with damages but potentially could have seriously hurt someone. I hope that the deer is ok and back telling the story to her friends about the crazy experience she had today escaping the butcher. Wow! What a day.”