Deer Family Strolls into Colorado Store, Owner Snaps Photo at the Perfect Moment

Business owner Lori Jones is used to having customers from all walks of life; however, when a family of deer decided to stop in her shop, it gave her pause.

According to reports, Jones works selling gifts and supplies at the Horsetooth Inn and RV Park, a scenic mountain town perched at the foot of the Rockies in Fort Collins, Colorado.

In 2017, her mundane workday turned into something she’d never forget when a wild doe appeared in the doorway of her business out of nowhere. Then, seconds later, the interested deer casually walked inside as if she were another customer who wanted to browse.

“It was hilarious,” Jones said later about the incident. “She was looking at the sunglasses and the chips. I was laughing so hard.”

Deer takes a break from being a wild animal, decides to go shopping

However, according to Jones, the creature was a familiar face. The perusing deer is the matriarch of a local deer family known to residents. Despite this, this was the first time the momma deer decided to shop in this major viral moment.

Later, when Jones tried to help the animal out of her store, using snacks as her decoy, she thought it would be the last she’d see of her. But, little did she know, the deer had other plans.

“About 30 minutes later, here comes the deer again with her whole family,” Jones said. “I’m in the office doing inventory, and I come out to find her there. This time she brought back her twins, and this one young buck that she adopted.”

According to Jones, curiosity seemed to run in the family.

“They were just looking in the doorway like, ‘Can we come in too?’ I said, ‘No,'” Jones noted. “It was so funny.”

While it was a cute sight, Jones wanted to ensure she didn’t keep attracting wild animals to her business.

Using her arsenal of peanut bars, she then lured the momma deer and her children back outside. After giving them a treat, she scared off the deer, and they bolted for the woods.

“Take your children home,” she yelled as the creatures returned to their familiar environment.

Although Jones had to take time from her busy day to escort the deer out of her shop, she didn’t see it as just another tedious task.

“It was just a lovely thing to see,” Jones admitted. “The population of wildlife here is just astounding. We have mountain lions, bighorn sheep, deer, raccoons — you name it. They have to fend for themselves. That’s nature. But I think they’re all wonderful.”