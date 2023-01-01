Deer Inexplicably Manages to Trap Itself Behind Huge Wood Pile in Barn

This confused deer will likely never know what these farmers did for it during an unusual rescue. The confused and clearly panicked deer found itself stuck in a barn pinned up against a massive pile of wood. A recent video shares this moment with us along with the moment the farmers created an opening for the animal to break free and run back into the wild.

According to the harrowing video clip, the trapped deer found its way into the barn and into a very tight spot. The deer had managed to wedge itself behind some massive piles of wood in the barn. A spot that was so tight that it couldn’t maneuver itself out of the corner. The camera could barely get a look at the frightened animal. All as it sat trapped in the barn behind the wood pile. In the clip, we see glimpses of the deer’s face and a few peaks at its antlers as it tries to find a way out.

The rescue included tearing down the back walls of the barn, the video notes. And we still wonder how in the world the deer got back there in the first place! Maybe this wild animal was looking for a warm place to crouch down during the cold snap that took over the country in recent days. Or, was it chasing something delicious into the tight corner?

There’s no way to know for sure. However, the clip has a very happy ending as the skitterish deer finally sees the light of day again. All thanks to the farmers who removed panels to free the animal. Once it gets its footing, the deer runs off into the wilderness.

Resourceful Rescuers Help A Buck That Got Stuck In A Frozen Missouri Lake

Recently a frightened deer found itself trapped in ice after the surface broke on a Missouri lake. The buck, which has been nicknamed Randy the Button Buck by rescuers was spotted in time, thankfully. And a group of rescuers came to the animal’s aid working to do “whatever it takes” to free the trapped animal.

According to an update on the Gravios Missouri Facebook page, the area firefighters and members of the Missouri Department of Conservation responded to the call.

“GFPD Lake Area Firefighters, Local 3987, and Missouri Department of Conservation rescued a young deer stuck on the ice in the Gravois Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks,” the Facebook update states.

“‘Randy’ the Button Buck was released back into the woods uninjured,” the update continues. “Whatever It Takes.”