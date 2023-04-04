Deer, Raccoons, and Possums Feast Together In A Chill Nature Video

Nature can be brutal sometimes. Videos from hugely popular platforms like Nature Is Metal are totally rad. However, they typically promote the most violent, extreme, heart-pounding, and adrenaline-pumping wildlife interactions ever caught on camera. That type of nature stuff is certainly amazing to see and oftentimes highlights just how incredible some species of wildlife are.

However, sometimes videos like this one show how calm, quiet, peaceful, and relaxing nature can be sometimes too. That’s a vibe that is sometimes needed to balance out the more high-octane nature content stuff that can sometimes stir up turmoil and controversy across the nature web.

The video was shared by the classic rock and roll radio station 100.9 The Eagle. The video shows 2 deer, 2 raccoons, and an opposum all just chilling together in the same area and having a snack. It’s an amazingly calm and serene reminder that sometimes simple stuff like this makes for the most relaxing moments. Always encouraging to see good-natured wild animals all vibing together without any conflicts or issues considering the delicate balance of wild ecosystems sometimes.

Party Animals All Just Chilling Out To Share A Meal Has Jungle Book Vibes

The video is reminiscent of a scene from the timelessly classic movie The Jungle Book. The movie featured the song Bear Necessities has a super optimistic and calming sound to it. One of those tunes just puts you in a good mood right when you hear it. The Jungle Book is one of the most iconic and classic nature movies of the last 50 or so years. It’s one of those marquee entertainment brands that seemingly most people in the country have heard of before. The movie’s legacy has lived on strong in American culture long after its initial debut.

A look into the lyrics of the song provides some remarkably profound life advice. That all still resonates across any demographic and audience. They’re song lyrics, so everyone obviously interprets them differently based on their own preconceived notions and life experiences. Some lyricism transcends those boxes though. Great songs encapsulate something that every listener can vibe to in their own way. Every song ever made by anybody has something that resonates with or helps someone in some capacity. So in that regard, there are no bad songs.

Other songs have a tone of messaging that are applicable to everyone’s life in their own way. On that note, Bear Necessities and Hakuna Matata are similarly light-hearted and optimistic. That’s my kinda mood. Amazing what the beautiful simplicity of nature can teach you about life sometimes if you have an open mind and don’t overcomplicate things. Sometimes though, it’s way more fun to just write something so outrageously multilayered and weaved together with so many innuendos that it transcends typical communication methods or revolutionizes multimedia storytelling.

Song Lyrics Can Both Entertain And Teach Important Life Lessons

The original songwriters expressed the intended message of their own song better than fans or listeners ever could. Sometimes the best course of action is to just be as chill as the animals in the field above. Artwork can often be appreciated in its own right without unwarranted negativity or criticism unless that’s something the creators are seeking. Other times further analysis and deeper discussion are to be required or celebrated. Sometimes art is best just appreciated objectivity and simplicity. Also important to keep in mind that the writers and video team involved all poured their time, effort, heart, and soul into the song and video. I’ve never understood people who take the time to listen to music they don’t like just to complain about it.