Deer Seems to be Abducted by Elevated Lights in Video Going Viral Again Years Later

Spotting a deer on a trail cam is far from abnormal. However, what if that trail cam shows little green men abducting the animal?

Several years ago, a Jackson, Mississippi couple, Rainer Shattles and his wife Edith, became puzzled over the origin of an unidentified flying object captured on their trail camera last February.

At the time, the couple had a game camera positioned in an open field on their parcel of land. As expected, it takes images of deer. However, on Feb. 16, 2014, the deer were joined by something else or someone else.

As the video shows, the UFO takes a particular interest in a group of deer on their property. Over a few minutes, viewers can see floating lights descending upon the creature, leaving them stunned.

At first, the deer seems to be doing exactly what you’d expect from a deer. It sniffs at the ground and casually strolls through the woods. Then, however, things take a strange turn when lights appear behind the animal. While you’d assume the lights in question are headlights from a car, the lights then seem to lift off the ground.

As viewers can see, the lights peek brightly through tree branches that look well off the ground, causing some to believe it may have been a UFO.

While Shattles and his wife weren’t convinced that the deer on their 150 acres piece of land had caught the attention of visitors from another planet, they admitted they would appreciate it if they would come down to Earth to end the controversy.

“Well, if it’s alien, I’m not sure about that. But it’s definitely a UFO. Now whether it’s a government drone or what, I wish if nothing else, one of them would step up and say, ‘Yes, that’s ours,'” Rainer said at the time.

The couple also revealed they went to the trail cam location the following day and could not find any remnants from a car leading to the site.

However, the couple wasn’t the first to capture images of bizarre things in the woods.

According to reports, Field & Stream magazine runs a trail cam photo contest annually, calling on amateurs to send in some of their best wildlife photos. One year, they got a submission of one photo showing a spooky-looking buck. Another captures what looks like a giant glowing winged UFO.

Of course, not all these photos are legitimate, and some pranksters have used trail cams to spread fake images to go viral online.