Destructive Black Bears Demolish Trail Cam in Voyageurs National Park: VIDEO

A pair of curious black bears destroyed a trail camera at Voyageurs National Park recently, fleeing the scene once the camera was out of commission. In the video posted by the national park, the two black bears start out play-fighting before getting bored and noticing the camera.

“What is worse for a trail camera than 1 bear? Answer: 2 bears,” wrote the Voyageurs Wolf Project on Twitter. “This pair of deviants got done sparring with each other, got bored, and said to each other ‘Hey, let’s destroy that camera…what else are we gonna do today…eat grass and sniff turds?!'”

Two destructive bears caught on a trail cam.pic.twitter.com/acJ9Q9AIJt — Outsider (@outsider) October 31, 2022

Black Bears Destroy Trail Cam, While in Colorado Bears Interrupt Track Meet

Recently, a family of black bears was caught on video interrupting a high school track meet in Colorado. They darted across the track, causing a delay in the meet. They showed up during the Colorado High School Activities Association’s (CHSAA) annual 5A boys cross-country state championship.

Luckily, the family just wanted to pass through instead of hanging around. 9News reporter Kevin Vaughan did manage to capture a video of the incident and post it on Twitter. That being said, it’s always important to be aware of your surroundings. Especially if you live somewhere with a large black bear population. Always stay alert if you’re out in remote areas. If you see one of these animals don’t run or turn your back, but back away slowly until you get to a safe area. If the animal sees you, calmly talk to it to let it know you’re human and not prey.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Closes Areas Due to Hungry Animals

According to officials with Great Smoky Mountains National Park, some areas are closing due to ravenous bears. On Oct. 26, officials announced that the Gatlinburg Trail and the Twin Creeks Trail would be temporarily closed. The trails are closed due to a large populations of black bears feeding on acorns in the area.

Closing the trails allows the animals to feed in peace, and also protects visitors from encountering a hungry bear. Park officials also put out a warning for people who live near the park. In September, a black bear ate a woman’s chickens from her backyard.

“Bears move around a lot during the fall looking for acorns, with some traveling more than 30 miles to feed in a particular stand of oak trees,” officials said in a press release following the closures. “Generally bears are solitary, however, during the fall, several bears may be seen feeding in close proximity. They will often feed for more than 12 hours a day and can be concentrated in areas where abundant food sources are found. During this time period, normally wary bears may act aggressively to defend these areas.”