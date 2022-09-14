dog-missing-for-months-after-car-crash-found-using-drone

Three months after going missing in Cripple Creek, Colorado, Farrah the golden retriever, is returning home. The golden retriever vanished from the scene of a car crash, according to ABC affiliate KRDO. Three months ago, while Farrah was in the car with her owner’s father, he had a seizure and crashed in a rural area. The dog ran away from the accident site and into the wilderness nearby.

Although Farrah was lost for weeks, her owner, Taylor Salazar, knew she was still alive. This was because people in the vicinity where she vanished had either surveillance footage or spotted her in person. Attempts to capture the dog were fruitless. “If they got too close, she’d run away and she knew where to go. She was hiding,” Salazar explained.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office got an idea when the dispatcher saw that Farrah was continuing to evade attempts at rescue. The dispatcher knew that the sheriff’s office’s unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) team was planning a training mission with their drone. So, they lined up for Farrah to be part of the search.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office organized the training in the immediate vicinity of where Farrah vanished, with Salazar attending. To the dog owner’s relief, the drones quickly spotted his pet.

The Sheriff’s Office rescued the dog while getting in some training

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared its success on social media. “Within minutes, deputies spotted her using the drone’s infrared camera. A short time later, Farrah was reunited with her family. She is safely on her way home,” they wrote. The Sheriff’s Office also noted how the rescue mission began as a training exercise. “The UAS team was able to practice some very valuable search and rescue techniques with our drone!”

Deputies caught up with the retriever and found him hiding under a bush. With chicken in hand, Salazar lured the golden retriever back to safety. Salazar was amazed by the quick rescue. “She stuck her head through the barbed wire fence, and then the next minute she’s laying in my lap and I was like, ‘I got her!'”

KRDO also reported that when Farrah returned home, she was half her previous weight. The poor pooch also had an injured leg that will require amputation. Salazar is overjoyed to be reunited with the beloved pet she and her husband Fili adopted in 2019 after learning Fili had terminal cancer. “We needed something to brighten up our household. And she did just that. He was in love with her the minute he saw her, Salazar told KRDO.

Farrah was a loyal friend to Fili until his death three months after the dog joined the family. Since then, Farrah has continued to bring joy into Salazar’s life. The thankful pet owner is dedicated to helping Farrah heal after all she’s been through recently.