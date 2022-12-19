Dog-Walking Couple Sees Mysterious ‘Demonic’ Looking Creature Scurry In Front of Them

A dog-walking couple is sharing details about a “demonic” creature they recently encountered while walking through Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire, England.

TMZ reported that earlier this month, Hannah and Dave Rowett were walking their pus through the Nottinghamshire park when they encountered a “shadowy creative” that “seemingly appeared out of thin air” and crossed their path before disappearing. The couple ended up taking pictures and even recording the incident.

“Ghostly figure on our walk in Clumber this morning,” Rowett stated about the creature in a December 7th Facebook post.

Dave also stated that he is a skeptic when it comes to ghosts. However, he says that the encounter with the mysterious creature made him a believer. “I’ve always been really skeptical, but literally every hair from my feet to my head stood on end. I asked her to show me again. I loved it.”

However, Hannah said she has always sensed things but claims she has no logical explanation for the experience. “I initially thought it was a dog,” she explained about the creature. “But then as I look at it it’s more a human-type form. Dave was still getting one of the dogs out of the car and I just sensed I wasn’t on my own. I took a photo and as I did it went across the camera. It’s quite demonic in the way it’s crawling and has long limbs. It never changes its form. If it was smoke it would change.”

Hannah then said she followed the creature with her torch. “The [I] turned to Dave and said, ‘I’ve just seen a ghost,” she recalled. “‘And I’ve got it on camera.’ I didn’t feel scared.”

The ‘Demonic Creature’ May Have Been a Spirit Known as ‘Grey Lady’

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that the park that the couple was walking in is supposedly haunted by a spirit. “Grey Lady,” which is known as a “woman in a long coat,” is said to spiritually walk around the area. She is also often described as a demon that crawls on her long limbs.

Hannah further explained that when she senses things, she always gets her camera out. “Because you don’t always see things with the naked eye. That’s why I caught it. I think it’s such an incredible image that I wanted to share it. The kids were blown away by it when we sent it to them. I‘ve had so many messages about it. It justifies our feelings about it. There aren’t many like this out there and we’ve got no logical explanation.”

Hannah also said that this wasn’t the first time she’s sensed anything paranormal. Dave then shared his reaction to seeing the creature. “I wasn’t scared. I was just glad to see something because I’ve always said that I’d need to before I believe stuff like that. This makes me believe there is something.”