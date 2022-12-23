Doorbell Cams Show Bright Fireball Streaking Across the Alaska Sky

Sometimes, doorbell cameras can capture incredible footage, and that’s the case here in Anchorage and Wasilla. Local cameras in this area caught a bright fireball flaring and lighting up the sky in this video.

The video depicts a meteor shower fireball coursing down through the atmosphere at a fast pace. As it gets closer to the surface of the earth, the small ball of light becomes a much brighter and larger fireball streaking through the sky. All in all, the meteor’s descent to the ground after becoming visible in the video lasts only about six seconds.

The incident occurred around 5:47 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to authorities. The fireball was the subject of many calls made to the American Meteor Society.

According to the AMS, earth currently is working through the Ursid Meteor Shower, an annual event that usually hits its most prominent point around the winter solstice. The winter solstice occurred on Wednesday when the footage was captured.

You can watch the incredible footage below. Also, check out this other doorbell camera footage of the same phenomenon in Alaska.

According to witness reports, the fireball had a few different colors. It appeared blue, orange, and white at different intervals during its fall to earth. According to Space.com, our planet is running through “the dusty material shed by comet 8P/Tuttle.” They continued to explain that this material orbits the sun on 13.6-year path. That means the feature isn’t supposed to return until March 2035.

Viewers Online React to Alaskan Fireball

Plenty of people reacted to the footage online, sharing their takes on the colorful fireball.

“That is just a crazy way to start the day. It’s stupid cold and now fire is falling from the sky. Good thing it’s the shortest day,” one person chimed in.

Others offered a holiday-themed explanation to the bright lights in the sky.

“Santa?” one person asked in a tweet that received 15 likes. Another person explained the fireball by joking around: “Superman came to the planet the same way … perhaps there is a new superhero being born. We will call her Ms. Alaska, able to shoot ice from her hands.”

However, one other person speculated that the fireball had extraterrestrial origin. “I’m not saying it was aliens but…” they wrote.

According to Space.com, the Ursid Meteor Shower peaks around December 22-23, and viewers could watch the “medium-speed meteors” for hours in the night sky on these days.

Fireballs lighting up the night sky in these regions certainly aren’t uncommon occurrences. In Canada back in November, one fireball was only the sixth to be predicted before its impact. However, the European Space Agency (ESA) detailed that our ability to properly predict these events was “rapidly improving.” This means in the future, we’ll have a much quicker response time to locating and observing these fireballs.