Driveway Camera Captures Two ‘Dancing’ Bears in Florida: VIDEO

Two Florida homeowners shared a precious picture of two black bears dancing in their driveway.

Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra, who live in Naples, shared the snapshot with Fox 35 yesterday (Aug. 7) and noted that they often catch images of wildlife on their security camera. But these two particular bears frequent their home. And they always put on a show.

In the picture, the animals innocently wrestle on their hind legs, which actually looks like slow dancing.

“I called it dancing,” Lou told the station. “But I guess it’s how they play.”

“Bobcats, wild boar, and plain old deer” are among the other creatures that are constantly “passing through” the Vinciguerra’s property. But the couple admits that they get a kick out of watching the bears.

In another video that Lou posted to his social media page, one of the black bears was caught red-handed stealing food and eating it out of a bag in the middle of the road. Then the animal decided to leave a loaf of bread in the backyard for Lou.

“Guess he was taking home a snack and decided to leave it behind!” he laughed.

Grizzly Bear Goes Viral After Pole Dancing in a Video

Bears have been making headlines for all sorts of reasons lately. And another has also been making rounds for its dancing skills, pole dancing skills.

The video was actually captured in 2021. But it resurfaced yesterday after someone matched the animal’s moves with Megan Thee Stallion’s Body. Buitengebieden posted the 25-second clip to its Twitter page on September 7th, and in less than 24 hours it brought in 3.5 million views.

The video shows the animal rubbing his back against a telephone pole as though it has a crazy itch. But he does it with so much rhythm that people “haven’t stopped laughing.”

Hilariously, the bear isn’t actually scratching its back. According to Wildlife.org, it’s marking the pole for mating season. That way, it can attract mates and also repel competitors. And studies suggest that the more the bear rubs, the healthier and more successful it is.

“With more people using camera traps and video cameras on camera traps, it became pretty obvious that this is a major behavior that bears do,” Mark Boyce, a professor of ecology at the University of Alberta shared. “Some video has even captured bears getting really into it, bouncing their behinds on the ground and rubbing their backs up and down.”

So we’ll let that information lend a little more humor to the viral video.

“That’s like the best pole dance I’ve ever seen,” a commenter under under the post. “Someone is cute.”