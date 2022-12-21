Enormous Bison Walks Through Parking Lot at Yellowstone National Park, Tourists Stand Inches Away: VIDEO

We know that our nation’s fabulous national parks offer a unique opportunity for visitors to mingle with wildlife within the natural habitats. And, usually, the parking lots within these areas aren’t full of wandering wildlife. However, recently, one bison was caught on tape crossing a parking lot at Yellowstone National Park.

It’s not uncommon for a wayward animal to find its way among the parked cars, walking from one area to another. But approaching a wild animal within a busy parking lot is never a good idea. And it could lead to some major issues. This is something that a group of Yellowstone tourists does not seem to realize.

A recent Instagram post shows a video clip featuring a massive buffalo walking across a busy parking lot. Sure, we do realize that this is an impressive sight. Especially coming so close to a buffalo of this size. However, many of the people standing in the parking lot don’t seem to understand how dangerous these animals can be if they decide to attack or defend themselves. Instead, they face potential danger flocking around the bison, hoping to catch a pic of the moment.

In the Instagram post, the Tourons of Yellowstone shares a clip depicting the bison strolling among the parked cars as onlookers try to get a closer look. The massive bison seems unbothered by all of this attention, thankfully. However, we all know how quickly this can change when it comes to a wild animal.

It’s Best To Move Out Of The Way As A Bison Approaches You In A Yellowstone National Park Parking Area … Not Stick Around To Take Pics

As the video begins, we see the huge bison strolling in the parking lot, heading toward a path between a car and a truck. Now, to be fair, the bison is fairly quiet as it walks and some of these Yellowstone tourists don’t seem to notice it is even there until it’s pretty close. However, the poor decisions set in as they begin to notice the wild bison walking past. Instead of clearing out of the way, or even putting a vehicle between themselves and the bison, many of the tourists pull out their phones and stand right near the animal as it moves past.

Sure, this is going to make a very unique and impressive vacation photo. However, the dangerous move could also lead to life-threatening injuries if the animal decided to strike.

As the video comes to an end we see the bison move to the other side of the parking lot to the grassy clearing. At this point, a large crowd has gathered hoping to catch a glimpse – or a pic – of the beast as it moves on by. However, it does pause for a moment … and it makes us wonder if the animal isn’t waiting for the crowd to disperse. The loudness of the tourists and the chaos of the picture-taking could certainly overwhelm the animal, leading to a reaction that could seriously injure anyone in the crowd.