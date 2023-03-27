WATCH: Enormous 7-Foot Cobra Devours Smaller Snake

Native to southern Africa, the cape cobra preys on a variety of species, including rodents, lizards, birds, and even other snakes. Recent footage captured by a safari owner shows the huge snake feasting on its smaller relative, the latter helpless against the relentless jaws of its captor.

Trevor Datnow, owner of Marrick Safari in the South African city of Kimberly, caught the disturbing scene on video, describing it as “the last chapter of a confrontation between life and death.”

The reptilian throwdown occurred on Datnow’s property, but he wasn’t aware it was happening until received a “frantic call” informing him “there were two snakes and they were fighting,” he explained to Newsweek.

Despite the caller’s obvious concern regarding the two large snakes on the property, Datnow’s primary concern was the snakes’ safety. Should the snakes kill each other, it was simply nature running its course. A human destroying one or both of the snakes, however, was another matter entirely.

“They were not sure what to do,” Datnow explained. “I don’t allow snakes to be killed on my property, and they knew I would be very annoyed if someone killed it.”

To Datnow’s relief, no one harmed the snakes – the same couldn’t be said, though, for the cobra’s treatment of his smaller companion.

Safari Owner ‘Excited’ to See Cobra Eating Smaller Snake

Arriving just in time to capture the carnage, the safari owner immediately began filming the bizarre scene. One snake devouring another, especially if the predator is a cobra, isn’t unusual. But to do so out in the open, surrounded by potentially dangerous humans, was a rare sight.

“Usually, snakes would get away and hide immediately,” Datnow explained. “They must have been too involved with each other, both hunters but one being the one hunted, to be aware of the commotion surrounding them.”

Typically, when snakes find their way onto his property, Datnow captures them and releases them back into the wild. This time, however, it was far too late for the smaller mole snake, its body already halfway consumed by the cobra. So instead, he decided to film what he called an “exciting” moment.

“I was very excited about seeing this in real life, I was very aware of these happenings but never witnessed it,” he said. “I was very surprised at the size of the mole snake that had fallen prey. It was fairly large. The cobra was close to 2 meters (6.5 feet). This is way above average.”

Despite his fascination, Datnow kept a safe distance from the snakes. Mole snakes are relatively harmless – their bites are painful but non-venomous. Cape cobras, on the other hand, are incredibly dangerous. A single bite contains enough venom to kill without immediate medical care.

Even still, he couldn’t resist the rare opportunity to film the cobra’s meal. “I felt quite comfortable,” he said. “I knew what I was doing.”