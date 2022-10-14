Enormous Sunfish Shatters World Record, Weighing Over 6,000 Pounds

A huge sunfish has absolutely smashed a world record weight. The beautiful fish weighs over 6,000 pounds, and is nearly 12 feet long.

The giant sunfish, or mola mola, was discovered in the Atlantic Ocean near Portugal. Weighing a total of 6,049 pounds, it broke the previous record by nearly 1,000 pounds. The previous record-breaker, found in Kamogawa in Japan over 20 years ago, was a nearly 9-foot long fish that weight 5,070 pounds.

José Nuno Gomes-Pereira was the man who found the giant fish. He and his colleagues had to pull the fish to shore, and used a forklift to weigh it.

A video was of the weighing was shared to YouTube on the account Atlantic Naturalist.

The Journal of Fish Biology confirmed it is the heaviest bony fish in the world.

Man Breaks State Record for Redbreast Sunfish

A Georgia angler recently broke the state record in a fishing competition. Lester Roberts caught a redbreast sunfish weighing 1-lb., 12.32-oz., breaking the former record by over an ounce.

“We had put in that morning and started fishing upriver. We had a couple good bass in the livewell and were hoping to pick up a few more,” Roberts said to Georgia Outdoor News. “I cast up in the limbs in the swift current and was bringing my crankbait back out. That’s when he slammed it.”

Georgia DNR Wildlife’s Twitter account shared the news in a tweet.

“Congratulations to Lester Roberts for reeling in the new STATE RECORD redbreast sunfish! Caught on the Satilla River near Folkston, this fish weighed in at 1 lb, 12 oz & was 11 3/8 inches long. Oh, and did we mention it was pending a world record tie? #Fishing,” they wrote.

Congratulations to Lester Roberts for reeling in the new STATE RECORD redbreast sunfish! Caught on the Satilla River near Folkston, this fish weighed in at 1 lb, 12 oz & was 11 3/8 inches long. Oh, and did we mention it was pending a world record tie? #Fishing pic.twitter.com/gdbAHlmyLs — Georgia DNR Wildlife (@GeorgiaWild) May 11, 2022

Anglers and Longtime Friends Break Georgia Record

Roberts and his longtime friend, Whitey Hendrix, snagged the catch together. They had been doing this a longtime, and knew once they caught the fish they had found something special.

“We fished the rest of the day and managed to finish second in the tournament. A friend of mine had some hand-held digital scales at the ramp so we put the fish on them. The scales read 1-lb., 12-ozs. At that point I’m thinking I might have the state-record fish,” Roberts said. “Later that afternoon around 5 o’clock, we took the fish to the DNR where it was certified as the new state-record redbreast.”

He continued: “I’m also planning to fill out an application with the IGFA to apply for the world-record redbreast. My fish weighs approximately 103 kilograms more than the current world record, so I’m looking forward to trying and getting it confirmed as a world record.”

Although the catch itself was exciting, it was all the more exciting the pair got to catch it together.

“Me and Whitey were sure excited once it was certified,” Roberts shared. “We’ve been fishing together in tournaments for over 40 years and Whitey is like a dad to me. Having him with me in the boat that day sure made it special to catch that fish.”