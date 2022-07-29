‘Extremely Rare’ Footage Shows Baboons Full-On Attacking Cheetahs

Nature can be a scary place. The outdoors is full of surprises and terrifying situations. Baboons, for instance, going after cheetahs. There are some things you just don’t think would happen. During a safari in South Africa, folks got a show unlike any other. These apes were trying to make an example out of a group of male cheetahs.

It seems that the action from the baboons was in defense. The safari group observed as the male cheetahs prowled for a meal of their own. Mike Sutherland, a guide with the safari group, talked about the sighting.

“To our surprise, the two male baboons made their way slowly across the valley, through the long grass towards the cheetahs. The cheetahs sat proudly, without moving until the baboons made a swift move up the hillside in their direction,” he explained. “The baboons chased the cheetahs down the rocky slopes and into the grass.”

The cheetahs tried to regroup and make more advances. However, the baboons were persistent. Just watch as they are able to speed around and chase these big cats off. Those cheetahs later went around to other locations to finish their hunt. After all, you can’t head back to the coalition empty-handed.

Watch the video below and see for yourself.

This was a spectacle for all those that were on the safari. The safari guides were even amazed by what they saw. Sutherland has been in the business for over a decade, and even he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I have never seen an encounter like this in 12 years of guiding around Africa… To see something like this is extremely rare and we were lucky to play witness to this.”

Baboons vs. Cheetahs

There have been documented moments of baboon and cheetah conflict. This instance wasn’t too far from becoming an all-out fight, but the baboons likely knew they were out-muscled. This isn’t a fight that can be won on a one-on-one basis from the ape’s side of things.

If it was one cheetah and one baboon, the cheetah is very likely going to come out on top. However, if a cheetah finds itself outnumbered by more than a few, it’s liable to end up bad for them. We’re just happy that the boundaries were aid out, and we didn’t see this conflict escalate too far.

The great part about this is that the safari crew was able to take it all in, and no one got themselves in the middle of it. Remembering to stay your distance and admire wildlife from afar is the best way to stay safe out in the wilderness. Oh, and don’t mess with baboons. Like, don’t do it. Ever.