Family Cat Drops Worst Gift Ever Under Christmas Tree … A Venomous Snake: PHOTO

What could be worse than getting coal as a gift for Christmas? We’ve got an idea. Instead of coal, one family’s pet cat decided to give their owners a live, highly venomous snake for Christmas.

After the slithery surprise, the group, Darling Downs Snake Catchers, posted photos of the horrific incident via Facebook. In the pics, users can see a small red-bellied black snake tucked away among the Christmas gifts. In addition, you can see the cat looking pleased with its gift-giving skills.

“[The] cat seemed quite proud of itself,” said a rep for Darling Downs Snake Catchers.

After they removed the intruder from underneath the Christmas tree, they released it in bushland near a creek. Neither the snake nor the cat was harmed in the process.

While odd, this actually isn’t the first time someone has discovered a snake curled up underneath a Christmas tree. Earlier this month, someone was shocked to find a venomous snack hiding amongst presents and holiday ornaments at someone’s home in South Africa.

Red-bellied black snakes are extremely venomous and can put a damper on someone’s festivities with a required hospital visit if bitten. According to Darling Downs Snake Catchers, there are currently no records of human deaths from this snake species. Despite this, it doesn’t mean the snake hasn’t caused significant harm. The snake wrangling company says its victims have “lost fingers, due to its flesh destroying toxins.”

Understanding one of Australia’s most notorious venomous snakes

For our American readers, you can take a collective sigh of relief since most red-bellied snakes are usually found thousands of miles away in Australia. According to wildlife experts, red-bellied black snakes are often spotted along the eastern edge of the continent and are often found in moist habitats within forests, woodlands, and grasslands. Additionally, they can be nearly seven feet in length. For food, they like to feast on fish, frogs, and other snakes.

Wildlife experts also say it’s one of the most spotted snake species on Australia’s east coast. Every year, they are responsible for numerous bites however, like most snakes, they only attack if they feel provoked.

If you wind up getting bitten, you could be in big trouble as their venom can significantly cause harm to muscles and keep blood from clotting. In addition, the process of envenomation can result in bleeding, swelling, nausea, headaches, diarrhea, sweating, and muscle pain. Not very fun.

Although its the most encountered species in the outback, its environment is under threat. There is ongoing destruction and drainage of wetlands, making them susceptible to the Cane toad’s poison. Many wildlife experts now believe the toad’s toxins are responsible for the destruction of Queensland and New South Wales areas.