Farmer Douses Trespassing Protesters in Poop

After a farmer leased his land for fracking purposes, a group of disgruntled protestors decided to ignore a court injunction and protest on the farmer’s land. But, little did they know that decision would backfire, and the farmer had a stinky surprise in store for them.

We know that farmers are some of the best people around. From donating money to hospice to looking out for baby fawns, farmers are some of the kindest people on Earth. However, that kindness should never be taken for granted. For instance, this farmer was pushed a bit too far after these protestors interrupted him as he was trying to get some work done. As a result, he had to take the (fecal) matter into his own hands (or tractor.)

As many will know, farmers run on tight seasonal schedules where just one day of work gone to waste can cost the farm thousands of dollars. So, when a group of protesters decided to rock up on this farmer’s land, he was highly irritated. Yet, despite his anger, he came up with a stool solution.

What does every farm have on hand at all times? Rest assured; it’s manure. While it makes for a great fertilizer, it also works excellent for warding off annoying trespassers. Not only does it smell awful, but it also works as an effective crowd deterrent. That’s precisely what this farmer did to cure his pesky protestor problem.

Oscar-winning actress linked to protesting incident on farmer’s land

It didn’t take long for the trespassers to go running. After a few quick passes with his tractor, they take off for cover. The farmer even had the planning skills to make a complete circle around the group, making sure they all had to plod through the manure to get to safety.

At the time, protesters were banned from the site after the company, Cuadrilla, applied for an injunction in 2014. After that, however, it was unclear if the fracking company would take civil action. However, it seemed unlikely.

Two protestors included Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson and her sister, Sophie. The two are also Greenpeace supporters. According to reports, they were at the site to film a Great British Bake Off parody for Greenpeace when the owner of the field they trespassed on drove his muck spreader in circles around the demonstrators.

Soon after the incident, at least five police officers arrived but made no arrests.

Thompson and her sister, who also won Celebrity Masterchef, filmed a pastiche episode of the “Great British Bake Off” called “Frack Free Bake Off” to voice their resistance to the ongoing fracking.