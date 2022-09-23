Fearless Bichon Frise Sprints Toward Huge Grizzly Bear on Alaskan Hiking Trail in Viral Video

Most of us know that little dogs are mostly all bark … and very little bite. But, that doesn’t make them any less terrifying as they relentlessly yip and growl to protect their pack! This is what one grizzly bear learned recently as it came face to face with a relentless tiny bichon frise. This little pup may be little in size … but its confidence outpaces us all!

A Brave Bichon Frise Pup Fearlessly Faces One of Nature’s Greatest Predators

In a recent shocking clip, we see the moment a brave (or simply fearless) bichon frise steps up to protect its people from a very big threat … a massive grizzly bear. Thankfully, however, this pup’s owners knew well that this would not be a fair fight, despite the bichon frise’s dedication to the stand-off. The pup certainly shows some bravery … but also a whole lot of naivety as it charges a grizzly. It can’t weigh more than 20 pounds. A far cry from the hundreds of pounds this grizzly is sure to weigh!

As soon as the pup goes running towards the grizzly we can hear the dog’s owner calling the pup off. However, this bichon frise isn’t coming back willingly as the grizzly bear goes about its business … stopping often to watch the massive brown bear as it stands watching just yards away.

Ruger The Bichon Frise Wasn’t Phased By The Massive Grizzly Bear

In a statement posted with the jaw-dropping video, the pet owner recounts the harrowing event which led to the tiny dog staring down a grizzly bear while the owner yelled “Ruger … no!” to try and bring his pup back … away from the face of danger.

“My daughter and I were on a walk,” the father recalls of the event which took place in Anchorage Alaska.

“We live in an area called bear valley in Anchorage, Alaska,” the statement continues. And, the father points out, it was on this particular day that the family quickly understood why this area was called “bear valley.” Bears may be common. But it’s a safe bet assuming that massive grizzlies like this aren’t seen on walking trails daily.

“My daughter Hazel was very worried about seeing a bear,” the father adds.

“So we turned around to go back home and saw this massive boar grizzly bear,” he relates. What he didn’t realize was that the bichon frise had a grizzly-sized sense of bravery.

“My little Bichon Frise named Ruger went after him barking,” the dog owner recalls. “But luckily came back after I screamed no!”